Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Obert Mpofu hits out at incompetent leaders, corrupt police officers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF secretary-general Dr Obert Mpofu came out guns blazing against unscrupulous law enforcement officers in Nyamandlovu, Matebeleland North Province yesterday, as he addressed concerns by villagers that they were allegedly working together with notorious cattle rustlers that have been plundering herds in the area recently.

Dr Mpofu was speaking during a meeting in Nyamandlovu organised by war veterans. Addressing the meeting, which was attended by senior Zanu-PF officials in the province, war veterans and villagers, Dr Mpofu said he was dismayed at the fact that rustlers in Nyamandlovu seemed to be getting a free ride because they were allegedly working with some corrupt police officers.

He said he had raised the issue with the Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.

"What is happening in Nyamandlovu right now is a disgrace. Cattle rustlers are now doing as they please. These thieves are well known and if you retrace their footsteps, you will see that they lead to our police station. I have spoken to Commissioner-General Matanga about this issue. I told him Nyamandlovu is now infested with cattle thieves and it would be wise if officers that have stayed here for a long time are moved elsewhere. That's an issue that is yet to be addressed," he said.

Dr Mpofu said instead of getting better, the issue seemed to be worsening as more villagers lost their livestock.

"Right now, the theft of livestock is getting worse. I was talking to one villager, Nyathi, and he told me that he had just lost four beasts. Near my own place in Ward 4, we lost five cattle. That is unacceptable given the fact that there are law enforcement officers in this area," he said.

Dr Mpofu also hit out at the political leadership in the area, saying the party's leadership ranks have now been infiltrated by former opposition party officials.

"Opposition members are now councillors, when in the past we used to lead here. These opposition councillors that won positions here were put by people from within our own party. These people are now selling land here and if you look at them properly, these are thieves that used to be in the MDC. This is why the President has said we should put an end to all of this and that is why I am here today. People who bought land are not criminals and they should not be the ones arrested. Those that are selling it to them are the ones that should be apprehended by the police," he said.

Dr Mpofu hit out at ruling party officials from the province who had been in a celebratory mood since last year's harmonised elections, as he said the party's performance in Matebeleland North fell beneath its lofty standards from the past. He also castigated leaders who he said had low regard for the country's war veterans.

"In Umguza there are elected officials who are going around insulting war veterans. That is a state of affairs that the President will not allow. Umguza is known as a peaceful place that is full of peaceful people but we are now losing that because of the confusion brought about by incompetent leaders and thieves," he said.

In an interview on the sidelines of the meeting, Dr Mpofu said President Mnangagwa had already initiated food relief measures countrywide, given the current dry spell.

"Our President is a President of the people and he is also a listening President. The current dry spell is something that concerns him greatly and he told me to tell the people of Matebeleland North that he will not allow them to starve. There are many plans that have been put in place to help people and ensure that they are well fed during this drought. There is as much as $44 billion that has been set aside to buy food for the people and that food is already being delivered as we speak. Our message now is that this food should be distributed to everyone fairly and with that in mind, we advise those that are trying to get up to mischief using food relief to behave themselves because we are watching," he said.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Tout jailed for attempting to kill colleague over taxi loading

17 mins ago | 12 Views

Thomas Mapfumo criticises Wicknell Chivayo for using his money

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Bosso, Dembare clash is one of the biggest games in Africa'

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwean farmer buys R1,8m ankole from Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Side-marketing a big threat to tobacco contracting companies

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chemist Siziba dies

3 hrs ago | 805 Views

Cop jailed 15 years for raping a student

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zanu-PF's crude path

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Why Donald Trump's support has been growing!

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe govt warned over Starlink dithering

3 hrs ago | 694 Views

Mnangagwa surrounded by a 'corrupt business network' says the US

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Court stops businesswoman's Hwange coal mine raids

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Woman assaults cop husband

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Woman stunned by ex-husband's meagre pay

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Evicted Zimbabwean families brace for winter without shelter

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Fight over ex-CIO boss' massive estate rages

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar advises Zimbabwe to move fast on Trey Nyoni

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Lithium mining company fined for smuggling

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa niece's legacy woes haunt ZBC

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Filabusi senior cops bribed by Zinyama

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Kasukuwere tells Mnangagwa that insults won't shake off US sanctions

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Schoolchildren in Zimbabwe drop out for lithium mines

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries to Fidelity continue to decline

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Court grants farm ownership to tenant after 30 years of rent

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Sweet boys hold champions Ngezi Platinum

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Construction of Bulawayo mayor's house goes to tender

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Sakunda remain Bosso principal sponsors

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

US spies busted, deported

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

47 farms earmarked for new city

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Gold set to anchor Zimbabwe dollar

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions review. . . Devil is in the detail

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

'Zimbabwe can be tech hub'

4 hrs ago | 13 Views

The US should show us some respect

4 hrs ago | 12 Views

Caps United starts season with a loss

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

United States govt warns Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 7299 Views

Matinyarare clash with Mnangagwa's stance on sanctions raises concerns

16 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Duty-free imports of grain into Zimbabwe approved

19 hrs ago | 919 Views

CCC pulls out of by-elections

19 hrs ago | 2339 Views

Iran seizes US tanker with $50 million of oil onboard

20 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Pastor rapes mental health patient, pays $1

21 hrs ago | 1142 Views

First mutual robs client

21 hrs ago | 874 Views

Edd Branson extends invitation to US Trade Secretary Gina Raimondo to strengthen trade relations with Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 320 Views

Cult death casts light on UZ Prof's mysterious death

23 hrs ago | 3041 Views

Mnangagwa says parastatals should consider receiving payments in Zimdollars

23 hrs ago | 515 Views

US says companies may review stance on Zimbabwe after sanctions shift

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

Econet network challenges persist

23 hrs ago | 442 Views

People will follow Chamisa everywhere he goes

24 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to dethrone chiefs over droughts

24 hrs ago | 996 Views

Zanu-PF 'Godfather' dragged to court

24 hrs ago | 441 Views