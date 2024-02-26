Sweet boys hold champions Ngezi Platinum

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Arenel 0-0 Ngezi PlatinumCASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) new boys, Arenel Movers, got off to a good start, earning a point after holding off champions Ngezi Platinum Stars to a nil all draw at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday afternoon.The stalemate was testimony that there are no "small boys" in the top tier league, as the home side's players gave their all to post a respectable result against the much fancied defending champions.Most action throughout the day was in the middle of the park, as the teams weighed each other methodically, but failed to make a breakthrough towards goal.Ngezi Platinum could have scored in the first half but Arenel Movers' goalkeeper Aaron Ngwenya was a stumbling block, making sure his side was safe.Arenel proved they cannot be outdone on their first dance on home ground.Ngezi Platinum thwarted the raids.By the 30 minute mark, into the game, it was clear that the new boys in the Premiership had measured up to the champions' game plan.The champions came in with long passes and aerial raids to by-pass the midfield but were met with an attentive Arenel defence, which defended well.The visitors pushed to the half time without showing their mantle as championship pedigree, making Arenel the smarter side of the season opener.Both sides' goalkeepers had a less busy day at work. Neither did Arenel Movers' Ngwenya get the threat expected from the Ngezi strikeforce, nor was Chang Marion for Ngezi.Credit on the Arenel camp goes to their unity and hard work.Grey Kufandada had the better of opportunities and made use of the balls that came his way. He was industrious but let down by his other teammates.Machisi had a great second half.Even the age defying Moses Jackson, contributed a lot in smouldering the Ngezi attacks.For Ngezi, they went home having shown they still have some homework to do, especially upfront.In the second half, Arenel was the more offensive between the 60th and 75th minute.TeamsArenel Movers: A Ngwenya, G Dlodlo, B Gijimani, A Ndlovu, M Jackson, C Chinomona, B Jaravaza, Z Dambo (C Mukuli 75th minute), G Kufandada, C Machisi, T JanuaryNgezi Platinum: C Marion, K Chigwida, Q Amin, P Moyo, T Benhura ( Musariranwa 68th minute), Mashaireni (N Tigere 86th minute), L Kashitigu (M Demera 75th minute), F Madhanhanga, C Mapoka (Mweha 86th minute), R Hachiro, G Madhake (N Makumbe 68th minute).