Kasukuwere tells Mnangagwa that insults won't shake off US sanctions

by Staff reporter

Former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has issued a challenge to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, urging him to transparently address his human rights and corruption allegations, which prompted the United States of America (US) to impose fresh sanctions on him.This week, the US lifted two-decade-old sanctions on Zimbabwe but placed Mnangagwa and his inner circle under the Global Magnitsky sanctions, marking the first time a sitting Head of State has been targeted under this program. The US cited human rights violations and corruption as grounds for sanctioning Mnangagwa, his wife, and deputy Constantino Chiwenga.In response, the Zimbabwean government vehemently denied the allegations.Speaking to South African media, Kasukuwere criticized the government's approach, urging Mnangagwa to address the accusations diplomatically rather than resorting to rhetoric. He challenged Mnangagwa to demonstrate his commitment to human rights and fighting corruption by openly addressing the allegations against him.Mnangagwa's name was prominently featured in an Al Jazeera investigative documentary, exposing how politically-connected individuals engage in the smuggling of precious minerals.The lifting of sanctions provides a glimmer of hope for Zimbabwe's struggling industry, as it can now access credit lines from financial institutions.Drawing parallels with South Africa, Kasukuwere criticized Mnangagwa's government for its perceived lack of resolve in combating corruption. He highlighted selective enforcement and politicized crackdowns, citing examples where individuals allegedly involved in corruption continue to evade accountability while political opponents face legal action.Kasukuwere emphasized the need for impartiality and a stronger commitment to combating corruption within Zimbabwe's governance structures.