Woman stunned by ex-husband's meagre pay

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman left the maintenance court dejected and in denial after his estranged lover based in the United Arab Emirates presented a payslip showing that he earned US$136.Mushandiriwashe Zinyeka was demanding US$500 from Steven Zvivashe for the upkeep of their two year old son.Zinyeka said her estranged husband could afford the figure as an internet search had shown that an average worker earned US$1000 in the UAE.Zvivashe dismissed the claims.He said he only worked as an assistant officer in Dubai and was earning only US$136.Zvivashe offered US$35 saying he has two other minor children.Magistrate Meenal Narotam ordered him to pay US$35 per month.