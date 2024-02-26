Woman assaults cop husband

News / Local

A Bulawayo woman assaulted her husband, who is a police officer, for delaying opening the door for her when she arrived home early in the morning.Ellen Ndhlovu (38) pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate, Makhelo Ncube last Thursday.She was remanded out of custody on US$30 bail.The complainant is her husband Soul Ndoro (41), a police officer stationed at Bulawayo Central Police Station.The court was told that on March 5, 2024, at 12.50am, Ndoro was asleep and Ndhlovu arrived home and knocked on the door several times.Ndhlovu started assaulting Ndoro with fists and open hands several times all over for taking too long to open the door.Ndoro made a police report leading to her arrest.