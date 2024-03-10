Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gold panners invade Bulawayo suburbs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOLD panners have invaded Bulawayo causing environmental degradation in two of its suburbs, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has said.

The illegal gold panners have caused environmental degradation in Queens Park East and Emhlangeni suburbs.

According to the latest full council minutes, Housing and Community Services director Dictor Khumalo on February 15 reported that there are rampant illegal gold panning activities taking place in some parts of the city. Several illegal panners were arrested.

"Joint and routine patrols were conducted and during these patrols, 18 illegal gold panners were apprehended and surrendered to Esigodini Police Station. A total of 61 hand tools were confiscated. These include four detector machines. Mitigation strategies are underway to curb the spread of these illegal activities (minerals and sand poaching) in Greater Bulawayo," the minutes read.

"Most routine patrols were concentrated in the peri-urban where these sand excavators were a menace. During these patrols, a total of 25 tickets were issued to various offenders. To date 22 tickets have been paid for which amount to US$1 246,52 and 3 tickets are still outstanding with $1 275,28."

The local authority said it had since intensified patrols in affected areas.

"On January 26, the city rangers had a joint operation with Queens Park Police to try and curb the illegal invasion of council land at Emhlangeni Wolly Dog Mine to be precise," the minutes read.

BCC has also impounded 35 trucks for sand poaching.

Council also revealed that it is facing challenges from firewood poachers due to load shedding.

Source - newsday

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Potraz tough stance on innovative SpaceX losing relevance

45 mins ago | 61 Views

Prophet Magaya rape witnesses develop cold feet

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Matebeleland villagers appeal for govt intervention

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Why an uprising against Zanu-PF will fail

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Matebeleland South records reduction in maternal deaths

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Afrochine loses US$3m tax battle with Zimra

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Harare pledges to finally fix (some of) its pothole-ridden roads

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Mutapa Investment Fund mustn't become conduit for looting'

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

ZMC threatens to muzzle the press on Gukurahundi genocide reporting

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid gathers pace

4 hrs ago | 710 Views

GMB maize stocks fall

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Air Zimbabwe flogging it's iconic Boeing 737-200 workhorses

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Google SVP sees Zimbabwe becoming Africa's tech hub

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabweans prepare more for death than life

5 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mnangagwa's Mutapa fund plots parastatals shake-up

8 hrs ago | 771 Views

Outrage over Mopani worm porridge, blood samples

8 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Chamisa turns to Tshabangu's CCC structures

8 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Army captain remanded in custody

8 hrs ago | 777 Views

Nust lecturer collapses, dies

8 hrs ago | 1726 Views

245% increase in suicide attempts

8 hrs ago | 292 Views

MSU students get US$ fees reprieve

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

Harare roads being dualised

8 hrs ago | 789 Views

African-American investors eye Zimbabwe opportunities

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

13 Zimbabweans die in Cape Town crash

8 hrs ago | 446 Views

Zimbabwe minister updates Sadc on sUS anctions

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Harare Council bid to splash US$2m on 500 desktops exposed

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zanu-PF wins 2 council by-elections

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

UK ranked second-most miserable country in the world

17 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Bosso silences Dembare

18 hrs ago | 1953 Views

US lifting Zimbabwe sanctions calculated

24 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans flock to Barbourfields Stadium

10 Mar 2024 at 12:40hrs | 2110 Views

Olinda and Chivayo in nasty TWAR

10 Mar 2024 at 11:58hrs | 2123 Views

Tout jailed for attempting to kill colleague over taxi loading

10 Mar 2024 at 10:03hrs | 784 Views

Thomas Mapfumo criticises Wicknell Chivayo for using his money

10 Mar 2024 at 08:48hrs | 2302 Views

'Bosso, Dembare clash is one of the biggest games in Africa'

10 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 403 Views

Zimbabwean farmer buys R1,8m ankole from Ramaphosa

10 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 7601 Views

Side-marketing a big threat to tobacco contracting companies

10 Mar 2024 at 07:10hrs | 286 Views

Chemist Siziba dies

10 Mar 2024 at 07:05hrs | 3539 Views

Cop jailed 15 years for raping a student

10 Mar 2024 at 07:03hrs | 960 Views

Zanu-PF's crude path

10 Mar 2024 at 06:59hrs | 710 Views

Why Donald Trump's support has been growing!

10 Mar 2024 at 06:59hrs | 504 Views

Zimbabwe govt warned over Starlink dithering

10 Mar 2024 at 06:58hrs | 13017 Views

Mnangagwa surrounded by a 'corrupt business network' says the US

10 Mar 2024 at 06:54hrs | 1356 Views

Court stops businesswoman's Hwange coal mine raids

10 Mar 2024 at 06:54hrs | 235 Views

Woman assaults cop husband

10 Mar 2024 at 06:53hrs | 621 Views

Woman stunned by ex-husband's meagre pay

10 Mar 2024 at 06:53hrs | 1100 Views

Evicted Zimbabwean families brace for winter without shelter

10 Mar 2024 at 06:52hrs | 286 Views

Fight over ex-CIO boss' massive estate rages

10 Mar 2024 at 06:52hrs | 744 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar advises Zimbabwe to move fast on Trey Nyoni

10 Mar 2024 at 06:51hrs | 3138 Views