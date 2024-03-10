Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Potraz tough stance on innovative SpaceX losing relevance

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
POTRAZ, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, maintains a stringent stance on the utilization of Starlink internet, but this position is increasingly losing relevance amid calls for a policy reconsideration.

Although the authorities haven't outrightly banned the usage of SpaceX's Starlink internet, they assert that the service provider must seek licensing through the regulator, akin to other entities in the sector.

Consequently, the use of Starlink internet remains prohibited in Zimbabwe, with individuals caught accessing the network illegally facing prosecution. Nonetheless, the surge in fines levied by the regulator suggests a growing number of Zimbabweans may be tapping into the high-speed internet signal.

Recent revelations from SpaceX further complicate the nation's stance. SpaceX disclosed that their satellites have successfully communicated with various unmodified Samsung, Apple, and Google devices, utilizing T-Mobile's PCS G Block spectrum across diverse environments.

Specifically, SpaceX tested unmodified phone models from the Galaxy, iPhone, and Pixel series, noting uninterrupted communication during satellite passes without interference from neighboring devices.

In its effort to expand the service, SpaceX plans to launch over 800 Direct-to-Cell satellites in the upcoming months.

Given these technological advancements, industry observers caution POTRAZ to adopt a more receptive approach and embrace SpaceX's technology, which is rapidly gaining prominence.

One technology expert remarked, "Resisting the widespread adoption of StarLink internet poses a growing risk for our local regulators. Soon, they may struggle to discern which smartphones are connected via Starlink. They must act swiftly to embrace this technology before it's too late."

Despite attempts to reach POTRAZ Director General Gift Machengete for comment, calls and messages went unanswered.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Prophet Magaya rape witnesses develop cold feet

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Matebeleland villagers appeal for govt intervention

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Gold panners invade Bulawayo suburbs

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Why an uprising against Zanu-PF will fail

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Matebeleland South records reduction in maternal deaths

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Afrochine loses US$3m tax battle with Zimra

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Harare pledges to finally fix (some of) its pothole-ridden roads

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Mutapa Investment Fund mustn't become conduit for looting'

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

ZMC threatens to muzzle the press on Gukurahundi genocide reporting

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid gathers pace

4 hrs ago | 745 Views

GMB maize stocks fall

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Air Zimbabwe flogging it's iconic Boeing 737-200 workhorses

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Google SVP sees Zimbabwe becoming Africa's tech hub

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabweans prepare more for death than life

5 hrs ago | 639 Views

Mnangagwa's Mutapa fund plots parastatals shake-up

8 hrs ago | 775 Views

Outrage over Mopani worm porridge, blood samples

8 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Chamisa turns to Tshabangu's CCC structures

8 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Army captain remanded in custody

8 hrs ago | 784 Views

Nust lecturer collapses, dies

8 hrs ago | 1753 Views

245% increase in suicide attempts

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

MSU students get US$ fees reprieve

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Harare roads being dualised

8 hrs ago | 808 Views

African-American investors eye Zimbabwe opportunities

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

13 Zimbabweans die in Cape Town crash

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zimbabwe minister updates Sadc on sUS anctions

8 hrs ago | 165 Views

Harare Council bid to splash US$2m on 500 desktops exposed

8 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zanu-PF wins 2 council by-elections

8 hrs ago | 219 Views

UK ranked second-most miserable country in the world

18 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Bosso silences Dembare

18 hrs ago | 1964 Views

US lifting Zimbabwe sanctions calculated

24 hrs ago | 2923 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans flock to Barbourfields Stadium

10 Mar 2024 at 12:40hrs | 2122 Views

Olinda and Chivayo in nasty TWAR

10 Mar 2024 at 11:58hrs | 2125 Views

Tout jailed for attempting to kill colleague over taxi loading

10 Mar 2024 at 10:03hrs | 787 Views

Thomas Mapfumo criticises Wicknell Chivayo for using his money

10 Mar 2024 at 08:48hrs | 2307 Views

'Bosso, Dembare clash is one of the biggest games in Africa'

10 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 403 Views

Zimbabwean farmer buys R1,8m ankole from Ramaphosa

10 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 7711 Views

Side-marketing a big threat to tobacco contracting companies

10 Mar 2024 at 07:10hrs | 286 Views

Chemist Siziba dies

10 Mar 2024 at 07:05hrs | 3543 Views

Cop jailed 15 years for raping a student

10 Mar 2024 at 07:03hrs | 963 Views

Zanu-PF's crude path

10 Mar 2024 at 06:59hrs | 711 Views

Why Donald Trump's support has been growing!

10 Mar 2024 at 06:59hrs | 505 Views

Zimbabwe govt warned over Starlink dithering

10 Mar 2024 at 06:58hrs | 13080 Views

Mnangagwa surrounded by a 'corrupt business network' says the US

10 Mar 2024 at 06:54hrs | 1372 Views

Court stops businesswoman's Hwange coal mine raids

10 Mar 2024 at 06:54hrs | 235 Views

Woman assaults cop husband

10 Mar 2024 at 06:53hrs | 624 Views

Woman stunned by ex-husband's meagre pay

10 Mar 2024 at 06:53hrs | 1103 Views

Evicted Zimbabwean families brace for winter without shelter

10 Mar 2024 at 06:52hrs | 287 Views

Fight over ex-CIO boss' massive estate rages

10 Mar 2024 at 06:52hrs | 746 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar advises Zimbabwe to move fast on Trey Nyoni

10 Mar 2024 at 06:51hrs | 3159 Views