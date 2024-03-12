Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Khama Billiat, Prophet Magaya visit Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Yadah FC striker Khama Billiat and team owner Prophet Walter Magaya today paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.



Billiat, a former Ajax Cape Town,  Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns striker in South Africa also presented a complimentary jersey to the President.



He returned home recently and penned a contract with Yadah FC.

More to follow....

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Yadah, #Khama

Comments

Bg house for sale


Must Read

Killer Zivhu readmitted back to Zanu-PF

36 mins ago | 102 Views

Pravin Gordhan's sale of SAA for ZAR51 collapses

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa a good farmer but then...

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Potholes develop at Egodini terminus

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Targeted sanctions were inevitable

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Supreme Court tosses out ex-St John's College paedophile coach's appeal

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Man sets self-ablaze after wife allegedly cheats with landlord

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

Conductor assaults passenger over bus fare

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Three pupils run over and killed as Toyota Fortuner veers off the road

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

VID officials arrested

6 hrs ago | 889 Views

Power outage hits Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zanu-PF director general quits

6 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Rights watchdogs condemn embarrassment of Zimbabwe lawyers

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure

7 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Germany solution - A Path to Zimbabwe's Economic Revival

8 hrs ago | 534 Views

WATCH: US lifting Zimbabwe sanctions calculated - Kasukuwere

8 hrs ago | 527 Views

WATCH: Bindura Women protest against Kuvimba Mining House

9 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwe ranked 3rd happiest country in Africa

12 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Former Police Commissioner's wife jailed

12 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Japan gives Zimbabwe US$ 17.4m for road upgrade

14 hrs ago | 686 Views

Zimbabwe says scorching El Niño pattern is withering corn crop

14 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe in Starlink U-turn

14 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Lawyers rescue detained toddler, pregnant woman

14 hrs ago | 902 Views

Murambinda-Birchenough Road in major facelift

14 hrs ago | 556 Views

Tshabangu faction lays claim to government 'windfall'

14 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential solar scheme on cards

14 hrs ago | 515 Views

Betting firm convicted for failing to pay punter

14 hrs ago | 611 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans mine registration applications

14 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bid to block judge from NSSA's US$30m saga flops

14 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimra officer in US$3,000 bribe

14 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe to host military games

14 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bulawayo's 120-hour water shedding to continue

14 hrs ago | 188 Views

Grain imports into Zimbabwe liberalised

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for life in SA

14 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe suspends bus operator's licence

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

Armed robbers pounce on traditional healer

14 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zanu-PF primaries set for next week

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZBC board threatens ex-CEO

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

New UK visa rules hit hard

14 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers' performance

14 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe govt mourns 15 SA crash victims

14 hrs ago | 134 Views

Man (35) Man jailed for late-night sexual assault on elderly woman (84)

21 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans explode

22 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Zimra officer in court for extorting US$1,900 from trucker

23 hrs ago | 425 Views

Malayitsha duo in court for bribing Zimra officer

23 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwean man kills brother over Liverpool, Manchester City match

23 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Chamisa linked Zuva judgment knocks out Air Zimbabwe employees

23 hrs ago | 4999 Views

Why a farmer is riding from Zimbabwe to Windhoek on a horse

23 hrs ago | 872 Views

EXPOSED: Promise Mkwananzi -fake Canadian asylum links unearthed

12 Mar 2024 at 11:33hrs | 2804 Views