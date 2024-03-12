Khama Billiat, Prophet Magaya visit Mnangagwa

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Yadah FC striker Khama Billiat and team owner Prophet Walter Magaya today paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.Billiat, a former Ajax Cape Town, Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns striker in South Africa also presented a complimentary jersey to the President.He returned home recently and penned a contract with Yadah FC.More to follow....