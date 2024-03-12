News / Local
Khama Billiat, Prophet Magaya visit Mnangagwa
2 hrs ago | Views
Yadah FC striker Khama Billiat and team owner Prophet Walter Magaya today paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.
Billiat, a former Ajax Cape Town, Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns striker in South Africa also presented a complimentary jersey to the President.
He returned home recently and penned a contract with Yadah FC.
More to follow....
Source - the chronicle