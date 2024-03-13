Latest News Editor's Choice


Homeless Dembare return to BF for 'home' fixture

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
Homeless Harare giants Dynamos return to Barbourfields stadium in Bulawayo this weekend for their home fixture against Hwange.

Dynamos have once again been forced to use Barbourfields stadium in Bulawayo after a stadia crisis which has seen Harare based teams using match venues outside the capital.

ZBC News caught up with Dynamos chief executive officer, Jonathan Mashingaidze after finalising a lease agreement with the Bulawayo City Council.

"As you are aware that last year we were using BF as our home ground. We look forward to re-igniting our home-coming to Bulawayo by having our home matches here in the city and another alternative venue, which venue obviously would be outside Bulawayo, but the whole idea is that as Dynamos we find ourselves at home playing at Barbourfields stadium," he said.

Elsewhere, Simba Bhora have received a major boost after Wadzanai Stadium was approved to host PSL matches with the Shamva based side set to entertain Green Fuel on Saturday.

Defending Champions, Ngezi platinum Stars will be at home when they host former Champions, FC Platinum at Baobab stadium in Mhondoro, Chicken Inn host Arenel Movers at Luveve while Herentals and CAPS United face off at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba.

League returnees Telone face Manica Diamonds at Bata stadium in Gweru.

On Sunday, Bulawayo Chiefs play Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium, while Chegutu Pirates host ZPC Kariba at Baobab Stadium.

One mid-week fixture is on the cards with Yadah expecting to host whoever will be declared the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One champion, between Tenax and Bikita Minerals.

The match will be played on Wednesday at a venue to be announced.

Source - zbc

