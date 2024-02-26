Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kaindu defends Muduhwa and Mbeba

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS coach Kelvin Kaindu has come to the defence of his players' conduct after defenders Peter Muduhwa and Andrew Mbeba have been criticised for overly aggressive behaviour on the field of play.

Bosso players, with Muduhwa and Mbeba at the forefront, were criticised for questioning almost every decision made by match officials in the last season and that trend seems to have overlapped to this season as well.

Following some skirmishes in last Sunday's derby against Bulawayo Chiefs, Kaindu was quizzed on his players' behaviour.

"The game, l think, is divided into three parts. There is where the players are on the ground and are seeing what is happening. There is what we see from the technical bench and there is what the supporters see from the stands. But there was a time you could see our opponents were comfortable with a draw.

"Every time there was contact they would go down and we never saw any player that was cautioned or anytime the player would call for a stretcher because of head injuries. That is why the players felt these guys were just delaying the game," said Kaindu.

In the Chiefs game, there was a moment when Muduhwa and Mbeba were the central figures in an altercation between both sets of players.

"What we should understand is we have different characters and if we talk of those two players, l have seen Peter trying to motivate the fans to support the team. We have not identified that as a positive and we only look at the negative.

"This was a difficult game; it was a local derby and you expect to have these kinds of moments. These guys play together, maybe they drink together, socialise together. We played the last game against Dynamos and l think they were disciplined," Kaindu explained.

"It's unfortunate that maybe today they could have reacted in one way or another but you need such kind of players. When you are playing in the confederation you will realise you need such a kind of players. I'm not condoning bad behaviour but people have different characteristics. You can't come in one month and change the character of somebody.

"We did not have this question when we played against Dynamos. They behaved well. If it is an issue of their reputation then we can talk about it but for now, l think they were just expressing themselves," Kaindu added.

Highlanders will next face Simba Bhora at Barbourfields Stadium in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man forges licence certificates

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Gwanda mines now STI hotspots

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

China supports total sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa appoints his top prosecutor as new ZACC boss

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa's niece arrested

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten traffic laws

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Judea ZCC leader dies

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

When the Rains Forget Their Path: Climate Change Through Zimbabwean Eyes

13 hrs ago | 245 Views

Breaking the losing streak: The Revolution Starts With Us

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sikhala launches operation Vhuserere-Imvuselelo

13 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Mnangagwa appointment stirs controversy

13 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Bedbugs menace hits Kwekwe

13 hrs ago | 499 Views

ZPC engaging Chivayo to resume controversial Gwanda Solar Project

14 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chamisa pays tribute to Petronella Mukwende

14 hrs ago | 410 Views

Why US sanctions on Zimbabwe 'have not worked'

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zesa smart meter tender challenge dismissed

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

WATCH: Chamisa mobbed by supporters

16 hrs ago | 896 Views

Shock as Rutendo Matinyarare labels the High Court a Kangaroo Court

19 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Shadowy COZWVA: Purveyor of fake news threatening national stability

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwean man got top job using fake SA permit

21 hrs ago | 784 Views

Players division rocks Dembare

21 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zanu-PF 'hijacks' govt recruitment

21 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwean man wins US$1m loan court challenge

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe crime rate surges

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe teachers call for job action over salaries

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa to open Pupu National Monument

21 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man arrested for labelling Mnangagwa a 'Scud'

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwean mercenaries fighting in Ukraine

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises to 11

21 hrs ago | 142 Views

MRP activists under fire for turning Gukurahundi into a money making scheme

21 hrs ago | 271 Views

Job Sikhala - Morgan Komichi unite to revive Tsvangirai legacy

21 hrs ago | 534 Views

ZANU PF is the black sheep of liberation movements

21 hrs ago | 77 Views

Safeguard introduces exciting mobile phone-operated wireless alarm

21 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chaos as Jameson Timba; Chibaya fight over Chamisa's Blue Movement

21 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Mukuru distributes millions in aid to vulnerable Africans

21 hrs ago | 45 Views