Bedbugs menace hits Kwekwe

News / Local

KWEKWE City has been hit by a cat menace which has seen most households having cats breeding at homesteads at an alarming speed leading to the speedy multiplication of the animal.The cats find conducive places at homesteads and have seen their number growing and have outnumbered humans and at times devour chickens.This came out during a recent full council meeting where councillors raised concern over the increase in cats, which behave wildly and pose serious disease threats.Councillor for Ward 8, EduMakomborero Mlambo said the cats might spread diseases if they are not controlled."If you look at almost every household in Amaveni, there are wild cats which are causing havoc in the community. They have become so many that they even outnumber the people living in the community. I am not sure if something can be done before they cause damage," said Cllr Mlambo.He also said bedbugs were causing havoc in the area."People are also pleading for intervention regarding bedbugs. At one time they were sprayed and the situation was contained but it seemed they had returned. I plead with our Department of Health, if they can assist us on that," he said.His Ward 13 counterpart, Alphonse Mugwagwa echoed the sentiments and suggested that the cats be gotten rid of."I think if we engage the parks department so that they can help address the situation. I have seen some using traps and I think we can do the same and dump them far from households," he suggested.Acting Assistant Director of Health, Mr Sheunesu Ngwenya said his department will intervene."As for bedbugs, that issue we have received multiple reports and I assure you that our department is on the ground and we are moving in to spray the affected areas. As for cats, I will have to make relevant enquiries before taking the relevant action. We will also consult the Veterinary Services department on the matter so that we see how best we can deal with the matter," he said.