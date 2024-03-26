Latest News Editor's Choice


Retraction and apology: 'Grace Mugabe threatens minister over cancellation of niece's title deed'

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
NewsDay retracted an article published on its website on March 20, 2024, headlined 'Grace Mugabe threatens minister over cancellation of niece's title deed'.

This retraction is in acknowledgement of the fact that the publication was inaccurate.  

We have established that Mugabe never called Local Government minister Winston Chitando to influence him to act in favour of her niece.

We take this opportunity to apologise to Mugabe and Chitando for the embarrassment and harm caused by the article to their reputations.-Newsday Editor

