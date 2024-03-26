Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCCC President hits out at ZEC

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President of Changu Chimuti Chikapinda Chapinda (CCCC) David Chitimbe says the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is charging exorbitant nomination fees after reassuring the presiding officer that money was on its way from 4pm until 7pm yesterday.

He wanted to contest in the Mabvuku-Tafara by-election in December, but failed to file his papers due to lack of funds.

In this video, he fails to explain his migration from Mabvuku-Tafara to Harare East.

Chitimbe seems to be a spoiler who is just there to divide opposition CCC votes for the benefit of the ruling Zanu PF.




Source - newshawks

