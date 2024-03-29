WATCH: David Coltart against politics that center around an individual

News / Local

by Staff reporter

<br>

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Bulawayo Mayor, David Coltart, has said that he believes a political party that seeks to bring democratic order to a country must be democratic itself.The Bulawayo mayor said that while there might have been moments when the so-called Strategic Ambiguity was necessary, it can't carry on indefinitely.Coltart said that he is against politics that center around an individual, through personality politics or around ethnicity or race.The mayor said Zimbabweans should unite around ideas and not personalities!