Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

WATCH: David Coltart against politics that center around an individual

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Bulawayo Mayor, David Coltart, has said that he believes a political party that seeks to bring democratic order to a country must be democratic itself.

The Bulawayo mayor said that while there might have been moments when the so-called Strategic Ambiguity was necessary, it can't carry on indefinitely.

Coltart said that he is against politics that center around an individual, through personality politics or around ethnicity or race.

The mayor said Zimbabweans should unite around ideas and not personalities!




Source - Twitter
More on: #Colytart, #CCC, #Politics

Comments


Must Read

A beast which used to cost US$700 is now fetching US$80

57 mins ago | 106 Views

Tribal 'wars' among NUST students

1 hr ago | 97 Views

'Declare drought a national disaster'

1 hr ago | 27 Views

King Munhumutapa strikes again

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Chaos and disarray in Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Thabani Mpofu not the complainant in the tribalist student's case

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Man busted with 2 deadly Cobras

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans praise Executive Coaches bus plying the Harare-Bulawayo route

3 hrs ago | 620 Views

CCC hara-kiri

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of 10-year-old used vehicles

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Bosso on the rise

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zinara tightens screws on govt vehicle exemptions

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'FIU and CIO are incompetent' Rutendo Matinyarare says

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Man loses testicle in a brutal attack

18 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Attempt on Zuma's life flops?

22 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Tribalist student caged for racial profiling

22 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Why Mnangagwa cut short Mangudya's Zimbabwe Reserve Bank stay

29 Mar 2024 at 04:52hrs | 2733 Views

'Are there quality leaders - no paying lip service to free elections?' Need discerning and lip-reading voters to find them

28 Mar 2024 at 22:57hrs | 244 Views

In Defense of Starlink, Remember, How we treated Strive Masiyiwa when he wanted to setup Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2024 at 22:54hrs | 2519 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state in dire need of democratic reforms. We must stop Mnangagwa 'cementing' the dictatorship

28 Mar 2024 at 22:49hrs | 770 Views

South Africa's Electoral Commission bars Zuma

28 Mar 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1940 Views

Australia tightens visa regime

28 Mar 2024 at 17:13hrs | 1652 Views

US$5 armed thief sentenced to 20 years in prison

28 Mar 2024 at 16:20hrs | 793 Views

Mnangagwa cuts short Mangudya's term at RBZ

28 Mar 2024 at 16:10hrs | 1635 Views

New RBZ Governor to hit the ground running

28 Mar 2024 at 15:45hrs | 715 Views

Legal woes mount for Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati as CID and Home Affairs are roped in

28 Mar 2024 at 13:29hrs | 822 Views

Sex starved man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

28 Mar 2024 at 10:49hrs | 2351 Views

Hubby attacks wife with an axe handle over shoe laces

28 Mar 2024 at 10:47hrs | 606 Views

Fisherman flees naked

28 Mar 2024 at 10:43hrs | 1440 Views

Mnangagwa cancels Marange 'thank you rally'

28 Mar 2024 at 06:25hrs | 1465 Views

BREAKING: Self-styled Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati sentenced to community service

27 Mar 2024 at 18:16hrs | 2323 Views

US$15 for five bales of tobacco, a smallholder tobacco farmer's tale

27 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 4507 Views

UNDP implementing 21 new irrigation schemes to minimize El Nino effects

27 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 413 Views

Sir Wicknell, actually you're the poorest man in Zimbabwe!

27 Mar 2024 at 08:12hrs | 3954 Views

Man jailed for attempting to kill friend over beer

27 Mar 2024 at 08:08hrs | 915 Views

CCCC President hits out at ZEC

27 Mar 2024 at 06:52hrs | 2881 Views

Mnangagwa out to impress Sadc leaders

27 Mar 2024 at 06:46hrs | 2953 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over holiday lessons ban

27 Mar 2024 at 06:43hrs | 963 Views

Retraction and apology: 'Grace Mugabe threatens minister over cancellation of niece's title deed'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:40hrs | 1329 Views

Mnangagwa distances self from ex-judge's ConCourt challenge

27 Mar 2024 at 06:39hrs | 2116 Views

'Sikhala still undergoing treatment'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:38hrs | 1019 Views

'Google deal to boost Zimbabwe firms'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:38hrs | 581 Views

Kasukuwere ghost haunts Zanu-PF

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 1110 Views

6 arrested for motor vehicles theft

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 562 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa beef up border teams

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 269 Views

CCC youths arrested assaulting Beitbridge mayor

27 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 271 Views

Kenya's William Ruto to open ZITF

27 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 244 Views

Ignatius Chombo plots dramatic political renaissance

27 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 2812 Views

Warriors lose to Kenya

27 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 367 Views