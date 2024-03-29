Latest News Editor's Choice


King Munhumutapa strikes again

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago
SELF-PROCLAIMED King Munhumutapa, born Timothy Chiminya, on Thursday presided over the installation of Sevias Piki as Chief Hama in Chirumanzu to replace Vengai Zishiri, who has been acting in that capacity for years.

This is the second time that Chiminya has presided over the installation of a chief.

He also presided over the coronation of Julius Chimbi Chigegwe as Chief Chirumanzu to replace acting Chief Chirumanzu Fidelis Mudzengi.

There are two chieftainships in Chirumanzu, that of Chiefs Chirumanzu and Hama, respectively.

Chiminya yesterday confirmed installing Piki as Chief Hama.

"We can't continue to have scenarios where people serve for more than two years as acting chiefs as if we don't know the next substantive chief," he said.

"As a king, I have the powers to install or remove chiefs and bearing in mind that all acting chiefs should hold office for not more than two years before a substantive chief is chosen. I, therefore, preside over the installation of the chiefs according to our traditional laws and customs."

Several village heads under Chief Hama attended Piki's installation.

Chiminya said his actions were guided by a 2022 High Court order which declared him King Munhumutapa after the then Local Government minister had contested his kingship.

In the High Court case number HC 3981/22 before Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa on September 28, 2022, "ordered by consent that the plaintiff Timothy Chiminya is hereby declared as Mambo Munhumutapa".

Chiminya said he would continue installing substantive chiefs across the country, saying his next port of call would be in Mwenezi and Chinamhora.

Source - Southern Eye

