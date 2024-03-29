Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Declare drought a national disaster'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZAPU leader Sibangilizwe Nkomo has called on government to declare a state of emergency resulting from the El Nino-induced drought.

The 2023/24 farming season has been condemned as a write-off, with the prolonged dry spell further beating down planted crops.

Humanitarian agencies predict that over two million Zimbabweans, including urbanites, may need food aid to prevent hunger-related deaths.

The harsh economic climate characterised by the skyrocketing cost of living has added more misery to ordinary people.

Nkomo told Southern Eye that they are in the process of compiling data around the country so that they can confront government about the hunger situation using the statistics.

"As I speak, we are going to Matebeleland South to assess the effects of the drought, but from the look of things, it is not looking good," Nkomo said on Friday.

"We demand that the government declares a state of emergency before people perish with their livestock.

"Our welfare department is also working on how it can come in to assist the needy."

He said it was the duty of government to assist people whether it has the capacity or not.

Government says no Zimbabwean will starve, even as indications show that many people, especially in rural areas, are now forced to skip meals due to lack of mealie meal.

Bulawayo-based commentator Effie Ncube said the declaration was long overdue.

"In Matebeleland, the situation is catastrophic," he said.

"The government should have declared a state of emergency that would enable the government to mobilise resources from other activities as well as secure support from the international community."

Zimbabwe's worst drought occurred in 1991-92, directly affecting five million people and resulting in serious food insecurity and water shortages which had a ripple effect on the southern African region.

It created food insecurity in countries that were reliant on Zimbabwe's food exports.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Zapu, #Disaster, #Drought

Comments


Must Read

A beast which used to cost US$700 is now fetching US$80

46 mins ago | 74 Views

Tribal 'wars' among NUST students

1 hr ago | 77 Views

King Munhumutapa strikes again

1 hr ago | 32 Views

WATCH: David Coltart against politics that center around an individual

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chaos and disarray in Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Thabani Mpofu not the complainant in the tribalist student's case

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Man busted with 2 deadly Cobras

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans praise Executive Coaches bus plying the Harare-Bulawayo route

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

CCC hara-kiri

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of 10-year-old used vehicles

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bosso on the rise

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zinara tightens screws on govt vehicle exemptions

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

'FIU and CIO are incompetent' Rutendo Matinyarare says

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Man loses testicle in a brutal attack

18 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Attempt on Zuma's life flops?

21 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Tribalist student caged for racial profiling

22 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Why Mnangagwa cut short Mangudya's Zimbabwe Reserve Bank stay

29 Mar 2024 at 04:52hrs | 2732 Views

'Are there quality leaders - no paying lip service to free elections?' Need discerning and lip-reading voters to find them

28 Mar 2024 at 22:57hrs | 244 Views

In Defense of Starlink, Remember, How we treated Strive Masiyiwa when he wanted to setup Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2024 at 22:54hrs | 2519 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state in dire need of democratic reforms. We must stop Mnangagwa 'cementing' the dictatorship

28 Mar 2024 at 22:49hrs | 770 Views

South Africa's Electoral Commission bars Zuma

28 Mar 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1939 Views

Australia tightens visa regime

28 Mar 2024 at 17:13hrs | 1651 Views

US$5 armed thief sentenced to 20 years in prison

28 Mar 2024 at 16:20hrs | 793 Views

Mnangagwa cuts short Mangudya's term at RBZ

28 Mar 2024 at 16:10hrs | 1635 Views

New RBZ Governor to hit the ground running

28 Mar 2024 at 15:45hrs | 715 Views

Legal woes mount for Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati as CID and Home Affairs are roped in

28 Mar 2024 at 13:29hrs | 822 Views

Sex starved man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

28 Mar 2024 at 10:49hrs | 2351 Views

Hubby attacks wife with an axe handle over shoe laces

28 Mar 2024 at 10:47hrs | 606 Views

Fisherman flees naked

28 Mar 2024 at 10:43hrs | 1440 Views

Mnangagwa cancels Marange 'thank you rally'

28 Mar 2024 at 06:25hrs | 1465 Views

BREAKING: Self-styled Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati sentenced to community service

27 Mar 2024 at 18:16hrs | 2323 Views

US$15 for five bales of tobacco, a smallholder tobacco farmer's tale

27 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 4507 Views

UNDP implementing 21 new irrigation schemes to minimize El Nino effects

27 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 413 Views

Sir Wicknell, actually you're the poorest man in Zimbabwe!

27 Mar 2024 at 08:12hrs | 3953 Views

Man jailed for attempting to kill friend over beer

27 Mar 2024 at 08:08hrs | 915 Views

CCCC President hits out at ZEC

27 Mar 2024 at 06:52hrs | 2881 Views

Mnangagwa out to impress Sadc leaders

27 Mar 2024 at 06:46hrs | 2952 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over holiday lessons ban

27 Mar 2024 at 06:43hrs | 962 Views

Retraction and apology: 'Grace Mugabe threatens minister over cancellation of niece's title deed'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:40hrs | 1329 Views

Mnangagwa distances self from ex-judge's ConCourt challenge

27 Mar 2024 at 06:39hrs | 2113 Views

'Sikhala still undergoing treatment'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:38hrs | 1019 Views

'Google deal to boost Zimbabwe firms'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:38hrs | 581 Views

Kasukuwere ghost haunts Zanu-PF

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 1110 Views

6 arrested for motor vehicles theft

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 562 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa beef up border teams

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 268 Views

CCC youths arrested assaulting Beitbridge mayor

27 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 271 Views

Kenya's William Ruto to open ZITF

27 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 244 Views

Ignatius Chombo plots dramatic political renaissance

27 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 2811 Views

Warriors lose to Kenya

27 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 367 Views