Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

14 injured in Easter bus accident

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FOURTEEN people were injured in a road traffic accident on Friday in what was the only major Easter holiday incident on the country's roads by last night, police have confirmed.

The accident occurred when a Zambia-bound Andile Coaches bus carrying 19 passengers veered off the road and overturned, before landing in a ditch at the 302-kilometre peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road.

The police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the accident yesterday urging motorists to be cautious on the roads.

"We will have all the details and statistics of what transpired over the holiday ready for release on 2 April 2024 as the holiday is still on.

"The ZRP, however, confirms a serious road traffic accident that occurred at the 302km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road on 29 March 2024 at around 1238 hours.

"Fourteen people were injured when an Andile Coaches bus which was carrying 19 passengers on board, veered off the road, overturned and landed in a ditch on its roof," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said three injured passengers were ferried to Karoi District Hospital while 12 others were taken to Mutendere Hospital in Zambia for medical assistance.

"As police, we strongly caution the motoring public against speeding in all situations which are not safe to do so, thereby compromising road safety," he added.

In a statement just before the Easter holiday, Comm-Gen Matanga urged Christian worshippers to avoid night travelling to minimise road traffic accidents.

"Church leaders should ensure that the form of transport used by congregations is suitable and secure without compromising road safety."

Source - sundaynews
More on: #Injured, #Bus, #Accident

Comments


Must Read

Luna Park returns to Bulawayo in time for ZITF

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo City Council employs nurses past retirement

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Stockfeed subsidies for drought-hit livestock farmers

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Slow progress of Nust projects

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

50% of treated Bulawayo water goes to waste!

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

War vets pile pressure on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mnangagwa power retention scheme raises dust

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

All eyes on new RBZ boss

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Opposition Politics is dead in Zimbabwe.

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa has not stopped Madzibaba Ishmael prosecution

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

The politics of Zimbabwe's land reform: winners and losers

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimra's new tax system slammed

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Comedians target 'wealth' around Wicknell Chivayo

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa government's game of darkness

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Naked fish poacher arrested

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe politics is a rat race and the antagonists' trump cards are deception and betrayal

3 hrs ago | 10 Views

Transparency and Accountability vital when appointing the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

It's easier to topple your mentor than run a country, isn't it Mr. President?

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Sungura lovers brave rains at Macheso's gig

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Suspected thief bashed to death

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bishop Mabhiza fundraise, donates tractors on birthday

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mambo Dhuterere, wife scam church

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Chamisa allies stampede for Blue movement positions

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

US$15,000 bribe demand haunts top officials

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mayhem as man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Maize, mealie meal prices skyrocket

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Tagwirei-linked firm in Zisco 'asset stripping orgy'

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF's Moyo under fire over poor record record

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

New UK visa rules deter Zimbabwean migrants

10 hrs ago | 901 Views

Zimbabwean trucker detained in DRC

10 hrs ago | 497 Views

Ndebeles will never be good enough for the rabid tribalists

11 hrs ago | 692 Views

Government takes over third-party motor vehicle insurance

11 hrs ago | 999 Views

A beast which used to cost US$700 is now fetching US$80

30 Mar 2024 at 16:02hrs | 3072 Views

Tribal 'wars' among NUST students

30 Mar 2024 at 15:38hrs | 2161 Views

'Declare drought a national disaster'

30 Mar 2024 at 15:36hrs | 362 Views

King Munhumutapa strikes again

30 Mar 2024 at 15:36hrs | 957 Views

WATCH: David Coltart against politics that center around an individual

30 Mar 2024 at 15:10hrs | 1162 Views

Chaos and disarray in Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife

30 Mar 2024 at 14:38hrs | 1145 Views

Thabani Mpofu not the complainant in the tribalist student's case

30 Mar 2024 at 14:29hrs | 864 Views

Man busted with 2 deadly Cobras

30 Mar 2024 at 14:02hrs | 521 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans praise Executive Coaches bus plying the Harare-Bulawayo route

30 Mar 2024 at 13:43hrs | 10062 Views

CCC hara-kiri

30 Mar 2024 at 13:42hrs | 354 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of 10-year-old used vehicles

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 400 Views

Bosso on the rise

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 187 Views

Zinara tightens screws on govt vehicle exemptions

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 393 Views

'FIU and CIO are incompetent' Rutendo Matinyarare says

30 Mar 2024 at 12:49hrs | 800 Views

Man loses testicle in a brutal attack

29 Mar 2024 at 22:46hrs | 1872 Views

Attempt on Zuma's life flops?

29 Mar 2024 at 19:28hrs | 1836 Views

Tribalist student caged for racial profiling

29 Mar 2024 at 19:18hrs | 1434 Views