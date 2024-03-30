Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Peace maker 'murdered' in Pumula bar

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case where a man was murdered in cold blood after he was stabbed in the back and thigh on Saturday at a bar in Pumula South while breaking a fight.

In the first incident, a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death by four unidentified suspects at a sports bar Pumula South suburb.

In a statement on X, police identified the deceased as Notho Sibanda.

"Police in Pumula are investigating a case of murder, which occurred at a sports bar in Pumula South on 30/03/24 at around 2040 hours in which Notho Sibanda (38) died. A suspect only identified as Sibho and his three unidentified accomplices stabbed the victim with an unknown sharp object once in the thigh and his back after the victim had tried to refrain the suspects from assaulting a patron during a beer drinking spree," said police.


Source - The Chroncile
More on: #Pumula, #Bar, #Murder

Comments


Must Read

Toddler drowns in church well while mother attends service

56 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF recalls Umzingwane councillor

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Luna Park returns to Bulawayo in time for ZITF

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bulawayo City Council employs nurses past retirement

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Stockfeed subsidies for drought-hit livestock farmers

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

14 injured in Easter bus accident

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Slow progress of Nust projects

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

50% of treated Bulawayo water goes to waste!

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

War vets pile pressure on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa power retention scheme raises dust

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

All eyes on new RBZ boss

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Opposition Politics is dead in Zimbabwe.

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa has not stopped Madzibaba Ishmael prosecution

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

The politics of Zimbabwe's land reform: winners and losers

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimra's new tax system slammed

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Comedians target 'wealth' around Wicknell Chivayo

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa government's game of darkness

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Naked fish poacher arrested

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe politics is a rat race and the antagonists' trump cards are deception and betrayal

3 hrs ago | 10 Views

Transparency and Accountability vital when appointing the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

It's easier to topple your mentor than run a country, isn't it Mr. President?

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Sungura lovers brave rains at Macheso's gig

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Suspected thief bashed to death

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bishop Mabhiza fundraise, donates tractors on birthday

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mambo Dhuterere, wife scam church

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chamisa allies stampede for Blue movement positions

4 hrs ago | 432 Views

US$15,000 bribe demand haunts top officials

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mayhem as man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Maize, mealie meal prices skyrocket

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Tagwirei-linked firm in Zisco 'asset stripping orgy'

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF's Moyo under fire over poor record record

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

New UK visa rules deter Zimbabwean migrants

10 hrs ago | 909 Views

Zimbabwean trucker detained in DRC

10 hrs ago | 498 Views

Ndebeles will never be good enough for the rabid tribalists

11 hrs ago | 693 Views

Government takes over third-party motor vehicle insurance

12 hrs ago | 1003 Views

A beast which used to cost US$700 is now fetching US$80

30 Mar 2024 at 16:02hrs | 3078 Views

Tribal 'wars' among NUST students

30 Mar 2024 at 15:38hrs | 2163 Views

'Declare drought a national disaster'

30 Mar 2024 at 15:36hrs | 363 Views

King Munhumutapa strikes again

30 Mar 2024 at 15:36hrs | 959 Views

WATCH: David Coltart against politics that center around an individual

30 Mar 2024 at 15:10hrs | 1165 Views

Chaos and disarray in Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife

30 Mar 2024 at 14:38hrs | 1152 Views

Thabani Mpofu not the complainant in the tribalist student's case

30 Mar 2024 at 14:29hrs | 864 Views

Man busted with 2 deadly Cobras

30 Mar 2024 at 14:02hrs | 522 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans praise Executive Coaches bus plying the Harare-Bulawayo route

30 Mar 2024 at 13:43hrs | 10146 Views

CCC hara-kiri

30 Mar 2024 at 13:42hrs | 358 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of 10-year-old used vehicles

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 400 Views

Bosso on the rise

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 187 Views

Zinara tightens screws on govt vehicle exemptions

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 394 Views

'FIU and CIO are incompetent' Rutendo Matinyarare says

30 Mar 2024 at 12:49hrs | 802 Views