Peace maker 'murdered' in Pumula bar

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case where a man was murdered in cold blood after he was stabbed in the back and thigh on Saturday at a bar in Pumula South while breaking a fight.In the first incident, a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death by four unidentified suspects at a sports bar Pumula South suburb.In a statement on X, police identified the deceased as Notho Sibanda."Police in Pumula are investigating a case of murder, which occurred at a sports bar in Pumula South on 30/03/24 at around 2040 hours in which Notho Sibanda (38) died. A suspect only identified as Sibho and his three unidentified accomplices stabbed the victim with an unknown sharp object once in the thigh and his back after the victim had tried to refrain the suspects from assaulting a patron during a beer drinking spree," said police.