Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's structured currency launch on Friday

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
In a bid to address currency volatility and exchange rate-driven inflation badly battering the economy amid entrenched arbitrage, the Zimbabwean government will on Friday launch a "structured currency" which the market has been waiting for to pick the new macroeconomic trajectory.

Zimbabwe, buffeted by economic turmoil for over two decades now, has the highest inflation and one of the lowest valued currency units in the world.

Well-informed sources told The NewsHawks that outgoing Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya - officially replaced by his successor John Mushayavanhu yesterday - will launch the new currency after Easter holidays at the end of the week - on Friday.

Mangudya will launch the currency together with Mushayavanhu playing a prominent role in the process as the incoming governor tasked to defend that new unit, while fighting inflation.

The RBZ, banker and advisor to government, is responsible for formulation and implementation of monetary policy to ensure low and stable inflation levels, while protecting the value of the currency.

A source said: "The new currency will be launched at the end of the week after the Easter holidays - on Friday. It was supposed to have been launched much earlier in the year when the monetary policy statement was due in January or February, but it was delayed. Then 28 March was set as the new date, but there were still certain things that were not yet in place. So next week is the new date. Its value will be determined by the value of the ZiG, an RBZ gold-backed token.

"The official appointment and the role of Mushayavanhu was also an issue. Prior to that there were issues of gold and United States dollar reserves accumulation which were supposed to be in place before its announcement. One of the functions of the RBZ is management of the country's gold and foreign exchange assets. This was a key process is coming up with the structured currency."

Zimbabwe is battling the double whammy of currency volatility and inflation.

Source - newshawks

Comments


Must Read

Toddler drowns in church well while mother attends service

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Peace maker 'murdered' in Pumula bar

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF recalls Umzingwane councillor

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Luna Park returns to Bulawayo in time for ZITF

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bulawayo City Council employs nurses past retirement

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Stockfeed subsidies for drought-hit livestock farmers

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

14 injured in Easter bus accident

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Slow progress of Nust projects

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

50% of treated Bulawayo water goes to waste!

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

War vets pile pressure on Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mnangagwa power retention scheme raises dust

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

All eyes on new RBZ boss

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Opposition Politics is dead in Zimbabwe.

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa has not stopped Madzibaba Ishmael prosecution

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

The politics of Zimbabwe's land reform: winners and losers

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimra's new tax system slammed

6 hrs ago | 230 Views

Comedians target 'wealth' around Wicknell Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa government's game of darkness

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Naked fish poacher arrested

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe politics is a rat race and the antagonists' trump cards are deception and betrayal

6 hrs ago | 19 Views

Transparency and Accountability vital when appointing the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 21 Views

It's easier to topple your mentor than run a country, isn't it Mr. President?

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Sungura lovers brave rains at Macheso's gig

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Suspected thief bashed to death

6 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bishop Mabhiza fundraise, donates tractors on birthday

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mambo Dhuterere, wife scam church

6 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chamisa allies stampede for Blue movement positions

7 hrs ago | 609 Views

US$15,000 bribe demand haunts top officials

7 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mayhem as man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

Maize, mealie meal prices skyrocket

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

Tagwirei-linked firm in Zisco 'asset stripping orgy'

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF's Moyo under fire over poor record record

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

New UK visa rules deter Zimbabwean migrants

13 hrs ago | 957 Views

Zimbabwean trucker detained in DRC

13 hrs ago | 516 Views

Ndebeles will never be good enough for the rabid tribalists

14 hrs ago | 720 Views

Government takes over third-party motor vehicle insurance

14 hrs ago | 1066 Views

A beast which used to cost US$700 is now fetching US$80

30 Mar 2024 at 16:02hrs | 3135 Views

Tribal 'wars' among NUST students

30 Mar 2024 at 15:38hrs | 2189 Views

'Declare drought a national disaster'

30 Mar 2024 at 15:36hrs | 365 Views

King Munhumutapa strikes again

30 Mar 2024 at 15:36hrs | 975 Views

WATCH: David Coltart against politics that center around an individual

30 Mar 2024 at 15:10hrs | 1195 Views

Chaos and disarray in Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife

30 Mar 2024 at 14:38hrs | 1195 Views

Thabani Mpofu not the complainant in the tribalist student's case

30 Mar 2024 at 14:29hrs | 870 Views

Man busted with 2 deadly Cobras

30 Mar 2024 at 14:02hrs | 531 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans praise Executive Coaches bus plying the Harare-Bulawayo route

30 Mar 2024 at 13:43hrs | 10834 Views

CCC hara-kiri

30 Mar 2024 at 13:42hrs | 361 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of 10-year-old used vehicles

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 404 Views

Bosso on the rise

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 187 Views

Zinara tightens screws on govt vehicle exemptions

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 402 Views