Mnangagwa ropes in Kudzanai Chipanga and Lewis Matutu

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly oiling his machine for a third term bid by roping in former vocal youth leaders Kudzanai Chipanga and Lewis Matutu to mobilise support.

Chipanga, from Manicaland province, and Matutu who hails from the Midlands, are now eligible to take any leadership positions after being readmitted into the ruling Zanu-PF party structures.

In 2017, Chipanga was fired by Zanu-PF together with several other members aligned to the G40 cabal at the height of Zanu-PF factional fights.

He had ingratiated himself to the late former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace and organised nationwide youth rallies that Grace and the party's G40 faction used to attack Mnangagwa and his allies.

NewsDay is in possession of a letter dated March 7, 2024 to Chipanga on his re-admission to the ruling party.

"You are now free to participate in all party programmes and activities without prejudice with immediate effect," the letter reads in part.

"You can now enjoy the full rights and duties of being a member of Zanu-PF as provided under article 3 of the Zanu-PF constitution 2022."

Matutu is also set to enjoy the same privileges after he was suspended from the party together with former youth commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu for indiscipline.

They were charged for claiming that various individuals, among them fuel and mining mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei, had captured State institutions.

Sources in the ruling party yesterday said indications were that Chipanga and Matutu could be instrumental in Mnangagwa's third term bid through their organisational and mobilisation skills.

"Mnangagwa's admission of youth leaders to participate in any party position is a strategy by Mnangagwa as he is aware of their mobilising powers," a source said.

Already in Manicaland, there are calls that Chipanga should take the leadership role in the province, the same with Matutu in Midlands.

In 2016, Chipanga mobilised a "one-million-men march" by party youths to show solidarity with Mugabe, who was at the time facing growing pressure to step down over old age.

Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya commented about the latest developments.

"Mnangagwa political career is full of scheming and he has already said ‘2030 I will be there'," he said.

Zanu-PF youths leaders in Masvingo recently said they were supporting Mnangagwa's third term bid.

Mnangagwa's biographer Eddie Cross recently said Mnangagwa's deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, stood no chance of becoming President.

Chiwenga is reported to be eyeing the presidency.

Source - newsday

