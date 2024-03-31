Latest News Editor's Choice


Wicknell Chivayo gifts Mnangagwa's ally US$1million

by Staff reporter
2024-03-31
The flamboyant entrepreneur, Wicknell Chivayo, has escalated his extravagant displays by generously donating a staggering US$1 million to the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Mbungo, led by a prominent ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This ostensibly philanthropic act has stirred speculation among observers, suggesting it might be a reward for the church's leader, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, for mobilizing his vast followers to support Mnangagwa in the closely contested August 2023 elections, where he narrowly defeated Nelson Chamisa, then the candidate for the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).

Addressing attendees at the ZCC Easter Passover held at the church's renowned shrine in Bikita, Masvingo, the bishop disclosed that Chivayo had gifted the church US$1 million. Mutendi hailed Chivayo as a commendable benefactor, expressing gratitude for the substantial contribution.

Chivayo, whose sources of wealth remain undisclosed, has recently bestowed lavish gifts upon social media influencers and popular musicians who perform at Zanu-PF events, purportedly in preparation for Mnangagwa's speculated third-term campaign bid.

Regarded more as a representative of the First Family in his ostentatious philanthropy, Chivayo made the Easter Sunday donation of US$1 million to ZCC ostensibly for community projects such as providing clean water, establishing schools, clinics, and places of worship.

Mutendi, approaching 85 years of age, has emerged as a prominent figure at State functions, where he delivers devotions. He enjoys a close alliance with Mnangagwa, whom he is reportedly regarded as a "spiritualist."

Speaking to a crowd estimated at 150,000, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of freedom of worship in Zimbabwe and acknowledged the significant contributions made by churches to various sectors of the economy.

The ZCC has expanded its initiatives to include the establishment of primary and secondary schools, special needs education, adult literacy programs, and scholarships for orphans and vulnerable children from primary to university levels. Additionally, it has extended its presence beyond Zimbabwe, establishing parishes in regions such as the UK, USA, Canada, and other European countries.

However, Mutendi's close ties to the ruling elite, including his involvement in the 2007 Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Farm Mechanisation Scheme, raise questions about his financial dealings and religious integrity.

Having assumed leadership of ZCC at the age of 37 in 1977 following his father's passing, Nehemiah Mutendi's alignment with Zanu-PF politicians accused of human rights violations has sparked concerns about his religious convictions and allegiances.

Source - newzimbabwe
