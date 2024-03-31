Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zimbabwe is a case study of hardships people will face in hell'

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
Obert Masaraure, the president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), drew a striking analogy, likening Zimbabwe's current state to a grim portrayal of Gehenna, as described in the Christian Bible - a place of utter destruction by fire for both body and soul.

Masaraure pointed to the profound challenges faced by Zimbabweans, painting a picture of an economy in disarray where basic necessities have become unattainable, particularly for civil servants. He highlighted how funeral assurance premiums were eating into teachers' already meager salaries, exemplifying the broader struggles experienced by the populace.

Speaking at a gathering in Zvimba North, Mashonaland West province, convened for the burial of a union member's son during the Easter holiday, Masaraure lamented the collapse of essential services. He described a healthcare system devoid of medicines, a woefully inadequate public transportation infrastructure, and pervasive societal disillusionment.

Masaraure emphasized the financial strain on teachers, noting that only a minority could afford funeral policies, with deductions exacerbating their financial burdens. He underscored the severity of Zimbabwe's plight, attributing it to a multitude of crises, from agricultural failures due to El Niño to the dire shortage of medical supplies and the widespread struggle to afford education and transportation.

The deceased, a first-year male student, tragically lost his life in a road accident in Mutoko the previous week.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Hell, #Zimabwe, #Teachers

