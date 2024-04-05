Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

RBZ adopts market-based exchange rate

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has adopted a market-determined system for setting exchange rates, with the auction system being replaced by a refined interbank foreign exchange market which connects and allows trading between willing-buyers and willing sellers.

The central bank itself will help feed the market with the 25 percent surrender export earnings.

There was now adequate foreign currency reserves to cover all import requirements, so legitimate businesses did not have to turn to the black market.

Businesses and economists had often in the past called for the Reserve Bank to fully liberalise the foreign exchange market to allow the rate to be determined by market forces.

Since the end of last year, the RBZ has not been holding auctions, and banks have thus been setting the exchange rate through their own dealings.

The central bank now considers the system permanent.

The interbank rate is the weighted average of the dealings of commercial banks, with each bank having its own rates to buy and sell foreign currency.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) early this year also encouraged the Government to accelerate the reform of the foreign exchange market by promoting a more transparent and market-driven price discovery in the official exchange rate and by removing existing exchange-rate restrictions and distortions.

Presenting the 2024 Monetary Policy Statement in Harare yesterday, Reserve Bank Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu, said a transparent price discovery mechanism was now in place in the interbank market and the bank would continue to provide trading liquidity to the market using the 25 percent surrender proceeds from exports.

The new central bank chief was not worried about the black market, saying he had enough tools and reserves to back the new currency, challenging those sworn to operating in the black market and fuelling exchange rate volatility to dare and see if they could hurt the new domestic unit of transacting.

Dr Mushayavanhu said there was no need for genuine business operators with genuine foreign payment invoices to seek foreign exchange on the black market, as he had enough in reserves to meet obligations.

Going by the current total reserve money in circulation of Z$2,6 trillion, the equivalent of US$80 million, the RBZ boss said he had enough foreign currency reserves to meet external invoices while his total reserve currency war chest guaranteed three times cover.

"Following the introduction of a refined interbank foreign exchange market under the willing-buyer willing-seller trading arrangement, all outstanding auction allotments will be converted into ZiG and issued out as non-interest-bearing non-negotiable certificates of deposits at the current interbank exchange rate, with a maturity of 24 months at an interest rate of 7,5 percent per annum.

"This process will allow the beneficiaries to maintain the value of their proceeds under the new framework," he said.

The last trading on the RBZ auction was conducted in November last year, with market sentiments adopting the view that the central bank had fully liberalised the foreign exchange market to allow the rate to be determined by market forces as the fall in value of the local currency continued.

"You would have noticed that from January 2024, the central bank has allowed the exchange rate to be determined by market forces. And we have been watching because that is what you (businesses) have asked for in the past, and we say there you have it, the rate is floating," he said.

Dr Mushayavanhu also said all outstanding payments for foreign exchange purchased by Treasury under the 25 percent surrender requirement will be converted to a ZiG-denominated instrument with a tenure of one year at an interest rate of 7,5 percent per annum.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Gold, #Dollar, #Zimdollar

Comments


Must Read

Man jailed for stealing 6 bovines

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Diplomatic tiff between Botswana and Germany: the magnificent ELEPHANT

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Phathisa Nyathi didn't see Lobengula's tomb

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

Lookout Khalisabantu Masuku remembered

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bogus cops rob money changers

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Teacher attacked for testifying in a rape case

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Anti-Zimbabwe economist says ZiG is old wine in new bottles

7 hrs ago | 673 Views

Charumbira to rebrand PAP

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Kamambo acquitted

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

WATCH: Zinara to upgrade top six tollgates

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Police Recover Stolen Vehicle During Easter Holiday Operation in Kamativi

11 hrs ago | 396 Views

EcoCash suspends ZWL transaction

12 hrs ago | 526 Views

AfDB to fund a $250 million gold mine in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 207 Views

'New ZiG currency is a short term gimmick,' says some economist

12 hrs ago | 884 Views

South African jailed 30 years for kidnapping Zimbabwean in Uganda

12 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mliswa elected chairperson of Sadc anti-corruption organ

12 hrs ago | 810 Views

Coventry shares NSS progress report

12 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency requires bold measures to succeed

12 hrs ago | 200 Views

Thieves break into Zimbabwean court

12 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZITF changes 2024 theme

12 hrs ago | 92 Views

Here is how to convert your Zimdollar balances to Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)

22 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Zimbabwe launches ‘gold' currency to replace dollar

22 hrs ago | 343 Views

ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines

05 Apr 2024 at 19:26hrs | 169 Views

Zimbabwe Abandons Weakened Dollar for Gold-Linked Currency

05 Apr 2024 at 13:28hrs | 2026 Views

Botswana to 'send' 20,000 elephants to Germany

05 Apr 2024 at 10:16hrs | 1017 Views

Mnangagwa presides over the RBZ handover takeover process

05 Apr 2024 at 10:11hrs | 1005 Views

John Mushayavanhu brings a new culture of transparency to RBZ

05 Apr 2024 at 06:53hrs | 2256 Views

Chamisa criticizes Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 2666 Views

Whistleblower seeks High Court protection

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1392 Views

Parly challenges Zinara vendors

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 605 Views

Zimbabwe public officials top corruption cases

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 531 Views

CCC MP trial on attempted murder charges kicks off

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 269 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors likely to play their home matches in SA

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 349 Views

Zanu-PF lifts suspension of Chipinge South candidate

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 302 Views

Harare gives ultimatum to CBD property owners

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 478 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 261 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo money changers

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 697 Views

20 passengers cheat death as bus bursts into flames

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 530 Views

5 gunmen raid Beitbridge home, kill occupant

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 512 Views

Ex-Bosso captain arrested for 'theft'

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 507 Views

Zimbabwe police bust mbanje smuggling racket

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 259 Views

Mbudzi interchange now 61% complete

05 Apr 2024 at 05:56hrs | 336 Views

'RBZ reserves inadequate'

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 2408 Views

Mnangagwa inspects Zimbabwe's gold reserves

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 526 Views

ZANU PF has dismally failed

04 Apr 2024 at 15:40hrs | 936 Views

South African soldiers have not 'surrendered' to M23 rebels in DRC

04 Apr 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1157 Views

Rufaro banned again

04 Apr 2024 at 13:56hrs | 870 Views

'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's case is political'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:50hrs | 837 Views

'War vets not a tool for Zanu-PF'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:45hrs | 813 Views