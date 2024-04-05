ZITF changes 2024 theme

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has changed the theme of this year's annual trade showcase.The exhibition will run from April 23 to 27 at ZITF Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.ZITF board chairperson Busisa Moyo said the theme change is meant to accommodate the broadened focus for the event.This exhibition will run under the theme: Innovation the Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade."This theme also recognises that Zimbabwe currently boasts a vibrant and growing innovation scene, largely because of government initiatives as espoused in the guiding Vision 2030 whose focus is on promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, equitable development and prosperity for all," Moyo said."We are also cognisant of the vital role that innovation plays not only in driving industrialisation and trade, but also in ensuring a sustainable future for our planet."By focusing on innovative solutions, we aim to equip businesses with tools and strategies they need to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape."Initially, this year's trade showcase was set to be held under the theme: Entrepreneurship: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade.Moyo said 98% of exhibition space has since been taken up.