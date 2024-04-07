1 killed, 6 injured in Harare building collapse

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ONE person died and six others were injured yesterday afternoon when a building collapsed in Harare's central business district (CBD) yesterday afternoon.Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the death in the freak accident."Of the six, two are in critical condition," Nyathi said.The cause of the freak accident could not be ascertained as investigations were still underway yesterday evening, he said."We will release a detailed statement in due course," Nyathi said.The collapsed building is located at corner Chinhoyi Street and Bank Street.The incident happened when heavy rains were pounding the CBD.Witnesses said the building caved in on some people on a street pavement, who had sought shelter during the rains.Videos on social media showed people trying to comb through the rubble in search of any would be victims.Harare has several dilapidated buildings and council recently said owners would be penalised for neglecting their properties