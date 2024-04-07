Council accused of neglecting workers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Harare City Council has been accused of neglecting the welfare of its workers with those retiring going home empty-handed after years of service.This was revealed at a Water and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe (WAWUZ) event in the capital last week to honour retiring municipal workers.Sergeant Wilson Gwiza, who was retiring from Harare municipal police after 40 years of service, was given farming equipment by WAWUZ.The farewell party was held at Sub two in Mbare.In attendance were Harare municipal police superintendent Evans Bhema, chief inspectors, sergeants, inspectors and municipal police.Wawuz president Themba Musarurwa bemoaned the plight of workers saying many were scared of retiring because of zero savings because of poor salaries."The employer (Harare City Council) is not taking care of its workers," Musarurwa said."We have said that lets show them by example what we need to do."Our vision is to continue to improve the plight of our workers, let's work together, what we are doing was started by our fellow workers who are now retiring," he said"We started our organisation when we were still at Zinwa (Zimbabwe National Water Authority) and then we transformed it incorporating all employees within all local authorities in Zimbabwe."He urged members to empower themselves by furthering their studies as well as undertaking selfhelp empowerment projects.Gwiza said he was happy with the gesture before urging Wawuz to continue with the good work."l am happy with this gesture and l will go home a proud man realising that some people appreciated my contributions," he said."It's very unfortunate my employer did not do anything for me and others after years of service."Harare mayor Jacob Mafume said the harsh economic climate was driving workers in the local authority and other sectors into poverty.Mafume, however, said the local authority was seized with ensuring that council workers lived decent lives.Wawuz represents workers in all local authorities around the country.On Friday, Zimbabwe introduced a new currency after the local unit had rapidly depreciated, leaving workers with little to afford basics.