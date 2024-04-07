Melikhaya Ncube clinches Bosso Player of the Month Award

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MELIKHAYA Ncube became the first player to win the Friends of Bosso Player of the Month Award launched this afternoon.It is sponsored by Bosso Friends in Business and is valued at US$400.The players choose their own star.Phathisani Nkomo an entertainment industry guru who sponsored the launch confirmed that it would be a monthly award. He said Titus Mbongendlu and Mgcini Nkolomi are behind the award.