Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Blitz exposes unregistered medicines

by Staff reporter
10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | Views
A JOINT operation between the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) and the police this week uncovered an illegal distribution network of unregistered and expired medicines including illicit products such as skin lightening creams in the farming town of Karoi in Mashonland West province.

The raid was conducted on Monday this week leading to the arrest of suspects while some of the medicines were confiscated.

This swoop was part of government efforts to curb the sale, consumption and distribution of dangerous drugs and medicines in Zimbabwe.

In a statement MCAZ director-general Richard Rukwata said the blitz  discovered a widespread illegal operation involving the sale of unregistered, expired and unlawfully distributed medicines, including body-altering products like skin lightening creams. "The raid led to the discovery of unregistered medicines, expired drugs and even registered medicines being sold unlawfully. Additionally, skin lightening creams and other body-altering products were recovered.

"These medicines were being sold from flea market tables, car boot sales among other unauthorised places. All the medicines were being handled by unlicensed individuals.

"As a result of our joint efforts, suspects were apprehended and handed over to the prosecuting authorities, and all recovered medicines were confiscated."

Rukwata said the operation was part of the authorities' continued enforcement activities aimed at identified hotspots where individuals involved in the illegal distribution of unregistered medicines, expired drugs and other illicit medicinal products conduct their business.

"The MCAZ remains committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of pharmaceutical products available to the public. Such collaborative actions underscore our dedicated efforts to curb drug and substance abuse across the nation while upholding regulatory standards and safeguarding public health," he said.

Rukwata called on the public to report any suspicious pharmaceutical activities to aid in creating a safer environment for all Zimbabweans.

"We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious pharmaceutical activities to the authorities. Together, we can combat the distribution of unregistered and expired medicines, promoting a safer environment for all Zimbabweans," he said.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zifa to host V.A.R training course for referees

15 hrs ago | 179 Views

Bosso rekindle love with Adidas

15 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe police to conduct blitz on street traders manipulating ZiG currency

15 hrs ago | 1148 Views

GMAZ endorses ZiG currency...boosts market sentiment

21 hrs ago | 1336 Views

US economist mocks Zimbabwe's new currency

11 Apr 2024 at 08:50hrs | 3206 Views

Zimbabwe army boss ordered to pay ZiG40,000 to torture victim

11 Apr 2024 at 08:49hrs | 1500 Views

3 PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season

11 Apr 2024 at 08:47hrs | 713 Views

ANC cause of Zimbabwe troubles, claims Sikhala

11 Apr 2024 at 08:46hrs | 1689 Views

Gwanda begins consultations on master plan

11 Apr 2024 at 08:46hrs | 334 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

11 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 523 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned over ZiG

11 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 1621 Views

Harare to install cameras at intersections

11 Apr 2024 at 08:44hrs | 290 Views

Community service for killing boyfriend

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 536 Views

'Mushayavanhu must assert himself as independent'

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 241 Views

Ex-ZACC commissioner in court

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 254 Views

Ex-ministers' fraud case deferred

11 Apr 2024 at 08:40hrs | 251 Views

Historical documents destroyed as Town House floods

11 Apr 2024 at 08:40hrs | 206 Views

Munhumutapa vows to eradicate chieftainship disputes

11 Apr 2024 at 08:39hrs | 332 Views

Zimbabwe banks, service providers successfully configure systems, processes to ZiG

11 Apr 2024 at 08:39hrs | 201 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Kamativi Mine

11 Apr 2024 at 08:38hrs | 204 Views

Robbers reign of terror ends

11 Apr 2024 at 08:37hrs | 411 Views

Zimbabwe leverages on resources for economic stability

11 Apr 2024 at 08:37hrs | 51 Views

Bosso, Dembare to jointly unveil Sakunda 2024 season kits

11 Apr 2024 at 08:36hrs | 117 Views

Mnangagwa commits to free market economy

11 Apr 2024 at 08:36hrs | 124 Views

Zimbabwe introduces injectable HIV drug

11 Apr 2024 at 08:35hrs | 296 Views

Harare town house flooded

11 Apr 2024 at 08:32hrs | 130 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign to reclaim seats

11 Apr 2024 at 08:32hrs | 55 Views

Annual independent external audit for RBZ reserves

11 Apr 2024 at 08:32hrs | 53 Views

Underground stream floods Harare Town House

11 Apr 2024 at 08:30hrs | 116 Views

Macheso donates to orphanage

11 Apr 2024 at 08:03hrs | 269 Views

There is evidence to prove CCC is Zanu PF team B in all but name and it's foolish to deny it

10 Apr 2024 at 22:28hrs | 1284 Views

Heavily Militarised government is the reason for economic meltdown

10 Apr 2024 at 22:25hrs | 680 Views

Stanbic Bank embarks on financial fitness workshops for SMEs

10 Apr 2024 at 22:21hrs | 152 Views

ZiG Currency: Catalyzing Zimbabwe's Middle-Income Pursuit - Empowering Economic Well-being

10 Apr 2024 at 22:17hrs | 256 Views

Izodzo Choral Group 4th album launch on cards

10 Apr 2024 at 22:10hrs | 172 Views

RBZ pleads for ZiG acceptance as informal traders insist on US dollar

10 Apr 2024 at 21:55hrs | 433 Views

Zuma tops MK Party list

10 Apr 2024 at 21:19hrs | 795 Views

First it was Chamisa, now it's Biti, who is next?

10 Apr 2024 at 21:17hrs | 456 Views

FUNDRAISER: Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo issues SOS after mother and son lose home to fire

10 Apr 2024 at 18:11hrs | 493 Views

Zimbabwe considers scrapping English as a requirement for nurse training intake

10 Apr 2024 at 17:21hrs | 583 Views

Why Jacob Zuma is now winning court cases

10 Apr 2024 at 15:26hrs | 1593 Views

GMO maize scandal unearthed at Mbare Msika

10 Apr 2024 at 12:08hrs | 6665 Views

Analysts raise concerns over chaotic introduction of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency

10 Apr 2024 at 12:00hrs | 1681 Views

Low turnout at ZANU PF Provincial Mat North Provincial celebration...Richard Moyo's leadership under scrutiny

10 Apr 2024 at 11:52hrs | 1102 Views

Zimbabweans complain of SA Home Affairs incompetence

10 Apr 2024 at 09:00hrs | 1730 Views

WATCH: Xenophobic South African politician targets Zimbabwe linked Barbara Mgutshini

10 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 1778 Views

Biti dumps CCC

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 3513 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG currency strengthens on second day of trading

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1395 Views

Jere's CAPS United charged with breaching PSL rules

10 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 236 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari gets coaching job in England

10 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1701 Views