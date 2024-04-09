Zimbabwe considers scrapping English as a requirement for nurse training intake

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is contemplating removing the English Language requirement for nurse training intake.During the post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Health and Child Care Douglas Mombeshora highlighted that proficiency in English could be demonstrated through passing other subjects taught in English."We are currently assessing whether passing English with a grade C is crucial because individuals who have passed all their subjects have already been instructed in English. If one pursues a degree program in English outside Zimbabwe, it's for communication purposes, not solely to pass English," stated Mombeshora."We will continue to review and ensure that training opportunities in various disciplines remain affordable and accessible to all Zimbabwean citizens," he added.This decision follows the government's recent elimination of O'level Mathematics as a prerequisite for nursing training intake. Previously, aspiring nurses were required to achieve at least a grade C in Mathematics, English, and Science."Mathematics isn't mandatory for medical field training; as a medical doctor, I can confirm that chemistry is the pivotal subject. Hence, we have retained science subjects as crucial for nursing training," explained Dr. Mombeshora.He further remarked, "We've been inadvertently excluding many capable individuals from training due to Mathematics, which hasn't been a subject widely passed."For the upcoming intake, applicants must have "a minimum of 5 O' Level subjects with passes in English Language and a science subject, along with three others (excluding practical subjects such as fashion and fabrics, metalwork, graphic art, and woodwork) at Grade C or higher, obtained within two sittings, with full certificates as examination result slips will not be accepted."