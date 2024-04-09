Latest News Editor's Choice


Zuma tops MK Party list

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
The Electoral Commission (IEC) has published the final candidate list for the 2024 national and provincial elections on its website.

The name of former President Jacob Zuma tops the MK Party list. On Tuesday, the former President won his appeal at the Electoral Court.

This has resulted in the reinstatement of his name on the party's list after its exclusion, precipitated by objections by two members of the public.

Meanwhile,  the IEC has requested that the Electoral Court furnish it with reasons for the dismissal of its decision to bar Zuma from standing, given that his counsel had based its appeal on a number of arguments.




Source - sabc

