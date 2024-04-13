Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF MP taken to court

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF Mberengwa North legislator Tinashe Shumba has been taken to court after he tried to evict villagers from their ancestral lands to pave way for his gold mining activities.

The villagers, led by John Dube and Itai Zhou, cited Kubatana mining Syndicate represented by Shumba, the Mines and Mining Development ministry as well as the officer in charge of police's Central Investigations Department's minerals section in Zvishavane as respondents in the case.

According to court papers, sometime in 2023 Zhou obtained a prospecting licence under the name Kubatana Mining Syndicate.

Dube submitted that around March 27 to 29 this year, Shumba and his associates invaded their plot and grazing lands prospecting for gold.

Shumba then boasted that he was so powerful that he was untouchable, Dube alleged.

"Realising the seriousness of these threats and the activities, which were underway and our absolute lack of protection from such forceful threats and intrusions I sent Zhou and his son Tatenda Zhou to the police (third respondent) to report these developments and they did so," Dube submitted.

"At the police station the officials contacted Shumba and he admitted to be the one undertaking these intrusions and upon being asked to come to the police station he chose to send his manager, who in no time was at the police station."

He submitted that police instructed Shumba to stop the mining operations, but he refused resulting in the case spilling into the courts.

"Surprisingly, Shumba's menacing team has remained operating in our homestead heavily armed and threatening to harm anyone who interferes with their mining activities in our fields and homestead," he said.

Dube said he is a holder of a valid settlement permit LSCFA/0230780 of stand number 209 under Chief Maziofa situated at Zhou's homestead.

The permit was issued on July 13, 2009 and has 15 hectares of arable land issued in terms of the Mberengwa Rural District's Council Settlement Permits, 2006.

Dube has lived together with Zhou and at least 17 family members since then.

In his application, Dube sought an interdict against Shumba's mining operations at his property.

"Attempts at engagement by the applicants cited herein have been futile and instead Shumba has resorted to employing violence, influence, force, intimidations and harassment to my family," he said.

"I have a right to property and protection of the law.

"No-one is above the law and Shumba has a duty to respect mining laws.

"l have constitutional rights that ought to be respected, protected and preserved.

"Shumba's actions amount to self-help and taking the law into his own hand."

He said his family members now live in fear of Shumba and his associates.

"Some of the armed personnel have been roaming around my property in an intimidating fashion threatening my family with all sorts of harm if we interfere with their operation," he said.

"As we speak Shumba and his agents are gathering ore and causing untoward damage on my land without my consent and at my loss.

"l am indisposed and generally unwell and of fairly advanced age, hence l have always tasked Zhou and his son Tatenda to run the operations at the homestead."

Masvingo High Court judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze granted the provisional order in favour of Dube and Zhou, which stopped the mining operations pending hearing.

Source - southeren eye

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa insists Zimbabwe has enough food

32 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit extension a temporary relief but ....

36 mins ago | 40 Views

Independent candidates ride on Chamisa's coattails

36 mins ago | 52 Views

Fake Zinara licences sold by CVR officer

37 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's wife booed, women arrested

37 mins ago | 93 Views

African countries assisted South African independence; payback is Xenophobic actions: blacks on blacks' violence

12 hrs ago | 426 Views

Macheso appeals for land

12 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Missing child raped

12 hrs ago | 698 Views

Gender Dynamics Shaping Ecological Outcomes in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2024 at 17:52hrs | 175 Views

Ministry of SMEs holds the key to Zimbabwe's Growth

13 Apr 2024 at 17:37hrs | 245 Views

Fitness enthusiast Ms Waist causes a stir on social media

13 Apr 2024 at 17:24hrs | 1759 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi successfully advocates for removal of taxes on devices for persons with disabilities

13 Apr 2024 at 17:10hrs | 529 Views

44 years into independence a giant is still facing economic collapse

13 Apr 2024 at 16:40hrs | 416 Views

On what basis is a law school named after Mnangagwa?

13 Apr 2024 at 16:37hrs | 1341 Views

Mr. Mnangagwa, fighting for independence doesn’t give you the right to oppress us!

13 Apr 2024 at 16:28hrs | 493 Views

Sulu mesmerizes Harare

13 Apr 2024 at 16:18hrs | 238 Views

Brothers attempt to kill neighbour over beer

13 Apr 2024 at 10:41hrs | 674 Views

Mnangagwa defends Zimbabwe's new gold-backed currency

12 Apr 2024 at 09:52hrs | 1056 Views

Mthuli Ncube pleads for patience on ZiG

12 Apr 2024 at 09:51hrs | 1081 Views

Former Zacc commissioner goes berserk

12 Apr 2024 at 09:50hrs | 2189 Views

Sakunda challenge Bosso, Dembare

12 Apr 2024 at 09:50hrs | 701 Views

Zimbabwe central bank governor gets a rude awakening

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 4277 Views

'Bond notes, Zimdollar had no backing'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 972 Views

'Increase in sugar prices unwarranted'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 627 Views

'Zimbabwe needs genuine investors'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 212 Views

SA-based tycoon pledges support for food import initiatives

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 430 Views

Mthwakazi says SA strategically placed to push agenda

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 404 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to 'embrace, defend the ZiG'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:47hrs | 323 Views

Zimbabweans told to approach banks for ZiG, USD

12 Apr 2024 at 09:47hrs | 400 Views

Zifa to host V.A.R training course for referees

11 Apr 2024 at 18:55hrs | 240 Views

Bosso rekindle love with Adidas

11 Apr 2024 at 18:36hrs | 779 Views

Zimbabwe police to conduct blitz on street traders manipulating ZiG currency

11 Apr 2024 at 18:31hrs | 1634 Views

GMAZ endorses ZiG currency...boosts market sentiment

11 Apr 2024 at 12:04hrs | 2111 Views

US economist mocks Zimbabwe's new currency

11 Apr 2024 at 08:50hrs | 3673 Views

Zimbabwe army boss ordered to pay ZiG40,000 to torture victim

11 Apr 2024 at 08:49hrs | 1739 Views

3 PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season

11 Apr 2024 at 08:47hrs | 849 Views

ANC cause of Zimbabwe troubles, claims Sikhala

11 Apr 2024 at 08:46hrs | 1924 Views

Gwanda begins consultations on master plan

11 Apr 2024 at 08:46hrs | 395 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

11 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 594 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned over ZiG

11 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 1758 Views

Harare to install cameras at intersections

11 Apr 2024 at 08:44hrs | 399 Views

Community service for killing boyfriend

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 690 Views

'Mushayavanhu must assert himself as independent'

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 289 Views

Ex-ZACC commissioner in court

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 276 Views

Ex-ministers' fraud case deferred

11 Apr 2024 at 08:40hrs | 328 Views

Historical documents destroyed as Town House floods

11 Apr 2024 at 08:40hrs | 249 Views

Munhumutapa vows to eradicate chieftainship disputes

11 Apr 2024 at 08:39hrs | 424 Views

Zimbabwe banks, service providers successfully configure systems, processes to ZiG

11 Apr 2024 at 08:39hrs | 231 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Kamativi Mine

11 Apr 2024 at 08:38hrs | 232 Views