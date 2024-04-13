Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa insists Zimbabwe has enough food

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government will ensure that there is enough grain in the country to avert starvation due to the drought.

Up to five million Zimbabweans are said to be food insecure, according to food monitoring agencies.

Addressing delegates during the 122nd ordinary session of the central committee meeting at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa ordered ruling party officials to take part in identifying hungry citizens.

"As I stated in my recent declaration of a nationwide state of disaster due to the drought last week, our Zanu-PF government will not let anyone starve," Mnangagwa said.

"Our government is capable of handling this situation."

Mnangagwa said the government had put in place measures to ensure food is available .

"Together in unity, our nation mitigated the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we will surely manage a drought year," he said.

"This is the confidence and hope that the party leadership should instil among the membership and people of our great nation at large.

"We have put in place measures to ensure that enough food is available.

"The party should play its part in the timely identification of those in need of assistance."

Mnangagwa early this month declared the drought  a national disaster and revealed that the country needed about US$2 billion to avert starvation.

In recent years, opposition supporters have been denied food aid as punishment for not supporting the ruling Zanu-PF party.

There are already reports that several people in rural areas are sleeping on empty stomachs.

Mnangagwa said petty squabbles, jealous and misplaced sense of entitlement will never be tolerated within the party.

Mnangagwa urged  provincial leaders to convene meetings to discuss economic policies.

"Going forward, all provincial chairpersons  are directed to convene special meetings of our structures, beginning with provincial coordinating committees down to the cells," he said.

"I once again challenge us to shift our focus from politics of positions to that of production, productivity and prosperity."

Mnangagwa said Kenyan President William Ruto will officially open this year's Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Source - the standard

