Simba Bhora pips Dembare

News / Local

Simba Bhora 1 - 0 DynamosSimba Bhora exhibited a dominant performance, securing a 1-0 victory over the formidable Dynamos, thus preserving their unbeaten streak at Wadzanai Stadium on Sunday.Dynamos embarked on their journey to Shamva with hopes of clinching their first triumph against Simba Bhora since the latter's ascension to the top tier.From the outset, Simba Bhora demonstrated their determination, exerting pressure on Dynamos' defensive line.In the 18th minute, Walter Musona came agonizingly close to breaking the deadlock with a skillfully executed shot that rattled the upright.Dynamos' opportunity arose in the 27th minute when Donald Mudadi's strike was parried away by debutant goalkeeper Talbert Shumba.However, just before halftime, a lapse in Dynamos' midfield was swiftly capitalized upon.Simba Bhora captain Musona capitalized on a Tichaona Chipunza assist to net the decisive goal.Musona's solitary strike proved sufficient to secure the full three points for the Shamva outfit.Expressing his satisfaction, Simba Bhora coach Tonderayi Ndiraya lauded his team's performance against his former club."It's exhilarating. I'm thoroughly pleased. Dynamos displayed their prowess in the first half, showcasing their tactical superiority, particularly in midfield."Overall, it was an impressive performance, although there's room for enhancement. Securing a third consecutive victory is commendable," remarked Ndiraya.In a bid to overturn the scoreline, Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe introduced substitutes Alexander Mandinyenya and Keith Madera in the second half.However, their endeavors proved fruitless against a resolute Simba Bhora side.Mangombe attributed the loss to their lackluster striking force."We succumbed to defeat due to our inefficiency in front of goal. Despite our dominance and numerous chances created, our inability to convert proved costly. Football is ruthless; one mistake can alter the outcome," lamented Mangombe.Meanwhile, in Harare, CAPS United rallied from behind to salvage a one-all draw against ZPC Kariba at Rufaro Stadium.