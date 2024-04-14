Mnangagwa's wife drops charges against women who booed her

News / Local

by Staff reporter

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has decided to withdraw charges against nine women from Manicaland who were accused of booing her after feeling sidelined during a donation event for foodstuffs and clothing.The women, identified as Nester Chatiwana (41), Panashe Machekanzondo (19), Winnet Sithole (19), Maria Choto (49), Esnath Choto (33), Ellen Rujuwa (28), Faith Chidhakwa (30), Patience Matasva (35), and Joyce Mashingaidze (29), all hailing from Watsomba, were initially arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications in the Office of the President, George Charamba, disclosed in a statement that the First Lady acknowledged the officers' overreaction during the incident."Both the First Lady and Police Commissioner General agreed the officers on the ground overreacted. On the instructions of the First Lady, all charges were withdrawn yesterday," he stated.The nine women appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi and were released on free bail. They denied the allegations, asserting that they were arrested merely for leaving the venue early while Mnangagwa was still addressing the crowd, before being formally dismissed.The women were represented by Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers during the legal proceedings.