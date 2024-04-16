Latest News Editor's Choice


Mai Titi's daughter drags lover to court for leaking nudes

by Staff reporter
16 Apr 2024 at 14:17hrs | Views
The daughter of controversial socialite, local Felistas Murata popularly known as Mai Titi has taken her ex-boyfriend to court for leaking her nude pictures.

Felicia Muzeya (18) accused Amir Mhaka (19) of leaking the images on social media platforms without her consent.

Mhaka was remanded out of custody to May 15 on US$50 bail for possible trial commencement by Harare magistrate Caroline Matanga.

Prosecutor Mandirasa Chigumira alleged that Muzeya and Mhaka met on Instagram in 2020 and started dating online.

The relationship blossomed with Muzeya sharing her nude pictures with him in confidence until they eventually cut ties in April 2022.

He started threatening to expose the images on social media platforms to spite her after she moved on.

It is also alleged that on April 9 this year, the complainant's sister, Tanatswa Mutikani alerted her about her trending nudes.

She filed a police report.

Source - newsday

