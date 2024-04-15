Zimbabwe police dismisses media reports on non-availability of uniforms

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The ZRP have dismissed the false information being peddled by some errant police officers concerning the availability of uniforms for the 2024 Independence Day parades at national and provincial levels.This comes after some errant officers circulated false information alleging that they have not yet been allocated uniforms for the celebrations.According to the police, officers taking part in the celebrations parade have been allocated new uniforms and will wear a specific dress order which will be determined by the Officer Commanding Police Provinces.In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said some errant police officers are using social media to drive certain agendas."The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern false information being peddled by some junior police officers on the availability of uniforms for the 2024 Independence Day parades at national and provincial levels. This is now causing alarm and despondency, with some members using social media to drive certain agendas. In the process, they are affecting the effective performance of police officers."The errant members are clearly using the media to peddle false information. For the record, all police officers taking part in the 2024 Independence Day parades at national or provincial levels have been allocated new uniforms. The members will wear a specific dress order which will be determined by the Officer Commanding Police Provinces," he said.