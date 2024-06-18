News / Local
Zimbabwean man jailed in UK for removing condom during sex
18 Jun 2024
A British court has slapped a Zimbabwean man with a four-year, three month prison sentence after finding him guilty of removing a condom without the consent of a woman with whom he was having sex.
Guy Mukendi, 39, a resident of South London, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison following his conviction in April this year.
Mukendi was arrested in May last year after a young woman reported a sexual assault in Brixton, South London.
According to London police, the woman agreed to have sex with Mukendi on condition that they used a condom.
However, during sex, Mukendi suddenly removed the condom without his partner's consent.
"This milestone case comes as the Met (London police) continues its pledge to be more suspect-focused in their approach to crimes that disproportionately affect women and girls," the London police said in a statement detailing the prosecution.
Mukendi was found guilty on April 2 at Inner London Crown Court and was sentenced at the same court on Thursday.
Throughout this investigation, Mukendi denied any wrongdoing.
"Our officers built a compelling case against him to leave no doubt in the jury's mind.
"We were dedicated to securing justice for the victim and will continue to raise awareness that this crime is a form of rape," said Detective Constable Jack Earl, who led the investigation.
Non-consensual condom removal sometimes referred to as "stealthing" is classified as rape in England and Wales.
Source - zimlive