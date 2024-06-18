Zimbabwean man jailed in UK for removing condom during sex

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A British court has slapped a Zimbabwean man with a four-year, three month prison sentence after finding him guilty of removing a condom without the consent of a woman with whom he was having sex.Guy Mukendi, 39, a resident of South London, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison following his conviction in April this year.Mukendi was arrested in May last year after a young woman reported a sexual assault in Brixton, South London.According to London police, the woman agreed to have sex with Mukendi on condition that they used a condom.However, during sex, Mukendi suddenly removed the condom without his partner's consent."This milestone case comes as the Met (London police) continues its pledge to be more suspect-focused in their approach to crimes that disproportionately affect women and girls," the London police said in a statement detailing the prosecution.Mukendi was found guilty on April 2 at Inner London Crown Court and was sentenced at the same court on Thursday.Throughout this investigation, Mukendi denied any wrongdoing."Our officers built a compelling case against him to leave no doubt in the jury's mind."We were dedicated to securing justice for the victim and will continue to raise awareness that this crime is a form of rape," said Detective Constable Jack Earl, who led the investigation.Non-consensual condom removal sometimes referred to as "stealthing" is classified as rape in England and Wales.