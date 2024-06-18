Chiwenga resists chanting 'ED2030' campaign slogan

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga recently refrained from chanting the slogan "2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo" (2030 President Mnangagwa will still be ruling) during a Zanu-PF gathering in Chikomba, Mashonaland East province.This action surprised Mnangagwa's supporters present, including Deputy Minister John Paradza, who enthusiastically endorsed the pro-2030 slogan earlier.Chiwenga, despite being introduced by Mnangagwa and asked to chant a slogan, instead opted for a neutral chant focusing on unity and the party's vision. His refusal to chant the 2030 slogan underscores his opposition to Mnangagwa's alleged plans to extend his rule beyond the constitutional limit of his second term ending in 2028.Zanu-PF insiders reveal that Mnangagwa's camp aims to de-harmonise elections to potentially delay the presidential poll to 2030, while holding parliamentary elections in 2028, or alternatively postponing all elections until 2030. This strategy is seen as Mnangagwa's alternative to pursuing a contentious third term, which faced significant internal resistance led by Chiwenga and his military-backed faction.Despite Mnangagwa publicly denying intentions for a third term, his loyalists have openly supported extending his tenure, prompting divisions within Zanu-PF and reflecting ongoing power struggles.