Corrupt ZEC deal suspects cannot present themselves to ZACC

by Staff reporter
18 Jun 2024 at 11:08hrs | Views
Two primary suspects in the US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) tender scandal, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, have stated that they cannot present themselves to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) investigators for questioning or arrest because they are currently abroad.

Zacc is probing the alleged corrupt transaction and its beneficiaries, who allegedly misappropriated millions in public funds.

According to a letter from their legal representatives, Antonio & Dzvetero Legal Practitioners, Chimombe and Mpofu are currently overseas but intend to cooperate upon their return.

Sources indicate that Chimombe and Mpofu are in China.



Meanwhile, Zacc has disclosed that it is investigating these individuals, along with their associate - "in crime," as it were - Wicknell Chivayo, who is also believed to be out of the country.

Chivayo, a former convict, is central to the scandal implicating Zec chair Priscilla Chigumba, Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Isaac Moyo, and Chief Secretary to the Cabinet Martin Rushwaya, among others.

Zacc asserts that it has amassed additional evidence to incriminate the suspects and vows to pursue a thorough investigation without exemptions.

Chivayo has close ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom he claims to influence significantly.


Source - online
More on: #ZACC, #ZEC, #Corruption

