Eureka mine worker murdered

News / Local

by Simbarashe Sithole

POLICE in Guruve are hunting for three murder suspects who allegedly bashed a Eureka mine worker to death after demanding cash from him.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the murder case.I can confirm a murder case in Guruve where Asher Dondo (45) of Tahwarira village in Guruve was assaulted by three assailants and later succumbed to the injuries of the attack," Mundembe said.Allegations are that on June 3, the now deceased Dondo was drinking beer at Shinje Business Centre where three assailants who demanded cash from him before severely attacking him.Dondo was admitted at Guruve hospital where he was later transferred to Parirenyatwa and his health continued to deteriorate until Sunday when he eventually passed on.Police is appealing for information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects.