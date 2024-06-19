Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Congolese magician up for fraud

by Staff reporter
19 Jun 2024 at 07:27hrs | Views
Jean-Piere Kingombe, a Congolese man aged 49, was denied bail by Harare provincial magistrate Dennis Mangosi on fraud charges.

Kingombe stands accused of defrauding Nyasha Masoka of US$100,000 under the false pretense of magically multiplying the money to US$300,000.

The magistrate cited Kingombe's previous fraud case in 2009 and his status as a foreigner as reasons for denying bail, expressing concern that he might abscond trial.

Kingombe's accomplices, James Munetsi, Kamupro, and Isaac, are currently evading arrest. According to the State's case, in December 2023, the group, including Munetsi who knew Masoka, presented themselves as magicians capable of multiplying cash. They conducted a demonstration where they purportedly turned US$10 into US$30, boosting Masoka's confidence. Subsequently, Masoka handed over US$100,000 with the expectation it would triple, which they would then split.

The accused allegedly wrapped the cash in black paper and a white substance, placing it in a box resembling an incubator. After a period, they removed the cash-wrapped papers and instructed Masoka not to open them for 24 hours. Upon opening, Masoka discovered that the bundle contained only papers, leading to the realization that he had been deceived.

After the fraud was uncovered, Kingombe fled to Mutare to evade the authorities. The matter has been remanded to July 2, with the accomplices still at large. The State was represented by Thomas Chanakira during the court proceedings.

Source - newsday
More on: #Magician, #Congo, #Fraud

Comments


Must Read

ZSE to list on own bourse

55 secs ago | 0 Views

Bishop Msindo Ncube shot dead in Johannesburg

2 mins ago | 0 Views

6 beat up and 'kill' thief

4 mins ago | 1 Views

680 minors impregnated in six months

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Police hunt for 20 robbery suspects

6 mins ago | 0 Views

South African GNU and Zimbabwe economy

10 mins ago | 0 Views

Zambian MPs raise concern over AFRICOM base in country

11 mins ago | 0 Views

Fifa to name new Zifa Committee

13 mins ago | 2 Views

UZ student gets 4 years for stealing laptops

15 mins ago | 3 Views

Shop supervisor in court for rejecting ZiG notes

16 mins ago | 2 Views

ZEC clears air on Chivayo rumours

18 mins ago | 6 Views

Telcos revenue rises 98% first quarter

20 mins ago | 0 Views

Ramaphosa's step aside joke exposed

14 hrs ago | 932 Views

ANC's Nomusa Dube-Ncube rejects diplomatic post

23 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Roman Catholic Priest fires gun in church

23 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Zimbabweans are watching too much porn

24 hrs ago | 960 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from his foreign interactions?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:37hrs | 521 Views

Zambia debates Mnangagwa's Kremlin comments

21 Jun 2024 at 11:33hrs | 1033 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors drop 7 places on FIFA Rankings

21 Jun 2024 at 11:31hrs | 158 Views

Mnangagwa to discipline his ministers

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 835 Views

Zimbabwe central bank dragged to court over forex

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 500 Views

Cheaters caught red-handed

21 Jun 2024 at 11:29hrs | 1359 Views

Shaun Timba released on bail

21 Jun 2024 at 11:28hrs | 264 Views

UZ driver breaks into Interpol offices

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 214 Views

CIO director general confront Chivayo?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 1425 Views

How Zanu-PF linked businessmen squandered money for presidential goats

21 Jun 2024 at 11:26hrs | 222 Views

Mnangagwa accuser applies for discharge

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 127 Views

Police hunt for driver who crashed into School wall

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 185 Views

'Mudenda, Tshabangu must be probed over corrupt recalls'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 259 Views

Power outages hit Mkoba

21 Jun 2024 at 11:16hrs | 46 Views

Kaindu prays for 'Devine Intervention'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:15hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabweans spend too much time on porn sites

21 Jun 2024 at 11:15hrs | 217 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe are one

21 Jun 2024 at 11:14hrs | 96 Views

Zimbabwe starts railway line repairs

21 Jun 2024 at 11:13hrs | 209 Views

Hwange power station now Zimbabwe's primary electricity generator

21 Jun 2024 at 11:13hrs | 112 Views

4 baby mamas chew man's US$400 salary

21 Jun 2024 at 11:11hrs | 264 Views

Pastor gets 12-yr-old stepdaughter pregnant

21 Jun 2024 at 11:11hrs | 240 Views

Zimbabwean accountant dumps Mzansi celebrity wife

21 Jun 2024 at 11:10hrs | 347 Views

How Highlanders let a gem slip through their fingers

21 Jun 2024 at 11:10hrs | 97 Views

Msendami to sign for SA side

21 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 69 Views

Man sets Range Rover ablaze as couple sleeps

21 Jun 2024 at 11:07hrs | 334 Views

Bulawayo family homeless after arson attack

21 Jun 2024 at 11:07hrs | 151 Views

Unveiling the Treasures of the Red Sea: Diving, History, and Culture in Jeddah

21 Jun 2024 at 11:06hrs | 35 Views

Judge John Hlophe appointed leader of MK Party in Parliament

20 Jun 2024 at 21:28hrs | 2182 Views

Ramaphosa's wife once worked at Zimbabwe's Parirenyatwa Hospital

20 Jun 2024 at 17:54hrs | 3633 Views

South Africa's green ID books to be phased out

20 Jun 2024 at 17:02hrs | 2706 Views

South Africa's white party suspends MP over anti-Black videos

20 Jun 2024 at 16:03hrs | 1064 Views

South African named Zimbabwe cricket coach

20 Jun 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2133 Views

DA leader throws Ramaphosa under the bus over Phala Phala scandal?

20 Jun 2024 at 14:35hrs | 2492 Views

Zimbabwe goes after social media foreign currency dealers

20 Jun 2024 at 14:34hrs | 1617 Views