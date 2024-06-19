Congolese magician up for fraud

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Jean-Piere Kingombe, a Congolese man aged 49, was denied bail by Harare provincial magistrate Dennis Mangosi on fraud charges.Kingombe stands accused of defrauding Nyasha Masoka of US$100,000 under the false pretense of magically multiplying the money to US$300,000.The magistrate cited Kingombe's previous fraud case in 2009 and his status as a foreigner as reasons for denying bail, expressing concern that he might abscond trial.Kingombe's accomplices, James Munetsi, Kamupro, and Isaac, are currently evading arrest. According to the State's case, in December 2023, the group, including Munetsi who knew Masoka, presented themselves as magicians capable of multiplying cash. They conducted a demonstration where they purportedly turned US$10 into US$30, boosting Masoka's confidence. Subsequently, Masoka handed over US$100,000 with the expectation it would triple, which they would then split.The accused allegedly wrapped the cash in black paper and a white substance, placing it in a box resembling an incubator. After a period, they removed the cash-wrapped papers and instructed Masoka not to open them for 24 hours. Upon opening, Masoka discovered that the bundle contained only papers, leading to the realization that he had been deceived.After the fraud was uncovered, Kingombe fled to Mutare to evade the authorities. The matter has been remanded to July 2, with the accomplices still at large. The State was represented by Thomas Chanakira during the court proceedings.