Zimbabwean doctor nominated for continental award

Dr. Rufaro Nyakatawa, a distinguished Zimbabwean doctor renowned for her innovative contributions to paediatric medicine and advocacy for enhanced healthcare services for children in Africa, has been nominated for the prestigious African Genius Awards (AGA). The awards celebrate individuals who have made exceptional advancements and global impacts in various fields across the continent.The AGA organisers highlighted Nyakatawa's commitment to children's health and her groundbreaking medical initiatives as reasons for her nomination. They described the awards as a platform to acknowledge brilliance, innovation, and excellence among Africans, showcasing their remarkable achievements and contributions to shaping the future of the continent and inspiring positive change worldwide.The nominees for this year's AGA encompass a diverse array of talents and expertise, spanning sectors such as healthcare, education, arts and culture, environmental conservation, entrepreneurship, and governance. Each nominee represents Africa's rich intellectual capital and creative prowess, reflecting a commitment to innovation and progress throughout the continent.The AGA Awards Day is scheduled for September 7, where over 40 nominees, including Dr. Rufaro Nyakatawa, will be honoured for their exceptional accomplishments and contributions to African excellence.