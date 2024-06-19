Zimbabwe students threaten protests

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) issued a strong warning of potential protests if the government fails to engage in dialogue regarding their grievances. During a significant education forum in the capital, themed "Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century," various stakeholders including teacher unions, human rights bodies, and social commentators convened.Zinasu's secretary-general, Emmanuel Nyakudya, expressed readiness for a confrontational approach if dialogue with the government proves unsuccessful. He emphasized the historical significance of June 16, commemorated as the Day of the African Child, drawing parallels to past movements like the South African protests against apartheid policies in education.Nyakudya underscored the necessity of these education forums to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders, particularly students. He lamented the government's apparent disregard for engagement despite ongoing efforts to enhance Zimbabwe's education system.Obert Masaraure from the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union and Vera Musasa, executive director of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, echoed concerns about the current curriculum's adequacy. They advocated for its expansion to incorporate modern subjects like robotics, artificial intelligence, and coding to better prepare students for today's job market demands