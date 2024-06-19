Increase in road accidents worries Bulawayo police

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Police in Bulawayo have expressed alarm over an uptick in car accidents in the region following two recent incidents that resulted in fatalities. Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube attributed these deaths to human error.In the first incident on June 13, a 57-year-old man driving an AsiaStar bus struck Gladys Ndlovu (65) as she crossed Leopold Takawira Avenue. Ndlovu sustained injuries to her foot and forehead and tragically passed away upon arrival at Mpilo Central Hospital. The driver's failure to maintain a proper lookout was cited as the cause of the accident.In another accident the same day, a 27-year-old man driving a Nissan Champ hit an unidentified male pedestrian crossing Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue. The pedestrian, aged approximately 35-40 years, succumbed to serious head injuries at the scene. Once again, failure to keep a proper lookout was identified as the cause.Inspector Ncube emphasized the need for drivers to exercise caution on the roads to prevent such incidents.Separately, Falcon College confirmed a fatal accident involving one of their buses on the Bulawayo-Gwanda Highway at Danger Curves in Esigodini, Matebeleland South province. The accident claimed the life of Aidan O'Donovan, a student at the college, while another student, Bradley Wentzel, sustained a broken arm and was hospitalized at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.Phillip Whaley, chairperson of Falcon College's board of governors, expressed profound sadness over the incident, stating that efforts were underway to support the affected students and their families during this tragic time.