Zapu criticises Mnangagwa's plea for protection from Putin

by Staff reporter

Opposition Zapu leader Sibangilizwe Nkomo criticized President Emmerson Mnangagwa for seeking protection from Russian President Vladimir Putin during a recent visit to St Petersburg, as shown in a widely shared video. Mnangagwa had expressed concerns about Zimbabwe's isolation by Western countries, suggesting favoritism towards Zambia and Malawi instead.In a statement over the weekend, Zapu acting spokesperson Brian Ncube expressed deep concern over Mnangagwa's leadership, describing him as "captured" and criticizing his undiplomatic approach. Ncube highlighted Mnangagwa's diplomatic misstep in Russia, accusing a neighboring country of threatening his security due to its foreign policy alignment.Ncube pointed out Mnangagwa's attempts to misrepresent himself to Putin, alleging that Mnangagwa had previously appealed publicly for readmission to the Commonwealth, despite claiming not to engage with the West. He emphasized Mnangagwa's lack of awareness regarding Zambia's economic and diplomatic ties with Russia, portraying Zambia as a trustworthy partner of Russia that pursues relations openly with both the West and China.Ncube also criticized rampant corruption within Mnangagwa's administration, referring specifically to businessman Wicknell Chivayo's alleged influence and economic benefits derived from proximity to the President. He accused Chivayo of exploiting his relationship with Mnangagwa for personal gain, portraying the President as compromised and closely associated with economic criminals.Overall, Zapu's statement portrayed Mnangagwa as unfit to lead Zimbabwe due to perceived diplomatic blunders, alleged corruption, and a compromised leadership style.