Family lives in fear of machete attack

by Staff reporter

In Donsa village, Silobela, Midlands province, a family lives in fear after two of its members were allegedly killed by a suspected gold panner, Patson Ncube, who is currently in police custody in Plumtree. The incidents reportedly stemmed from a dispute over gold panning activities.Collet Moyo (32) and Fixon Mkandla (38) were the victims of the violent attacks. Moyo died in 2018 from injuries sustained during a machete assault by Ncube, while Mkandla succumbed to similar injuries in 2019. The conflict arose during gold panning in Mphoengs, where an altercation turned fatal, leading to Ncube allegedly attacking Moyo and Mkandla.A family member, speaking anonymously to Southern Eye, recounted the events and expressed ongoing fear for their safety. They stated that after the initial attacks, Ncube was arrested and later released on bail. Subsequently, Ncube allegedly threatened retaliation against family members who intervened in the dispute.Concerned for their safety, the family located Ncube in Mpandeni, Plumtree, and collaborated to initiate a citizen's arrest, seeking police assistance due to fears of Ncube's potential for violence. Ncube is expected to appear in court soon, but the family remains anxious, feeling restricted in their movements due to perceived threats.The family's narrative underscores ongoing tensions and insecurity in the community, exacerbated by disputes over resource extraction and the lingering threat of violence.