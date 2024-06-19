Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Family lives in fear of machete attack

by Staff reporter
19 Jun 2024 at 07:40hrs | Views
In Donsa village, Silobela, Midlands province, a family lives in fear after two of its members were allegedly killed by a suspected gold panner, Patson Ncube, who is currently in police custody in Plumtree. The incidents reportedly stemmed from a dispute over gold panning activities.

Collet Moyo (32) and Fixon Mkandla (38) were the victims of the violent attacks. Moyo died in 2018 from injuries sustained during a machete assault by Ncube, while Mkandla succumbed to similar injuries in 2019. The conflict arose during gold panning in Mphoengs, where an altercation turned fatal, leading to Ncube allegedly attacking Moyo and Mkandla.

A family member, speaking anonymously to Southern Eye, recounted the events and expressed ongoing fear for their safety. They stated that after the initial attacks, Ncube was arrested and later released on bail. Subsequently, Ncube allegedly threatened retaliation against family members who intervened in the dispute.

Concerned for their safety, the family located Ncube in Mpandeni, Plumtree, and collaborated to initiate a citizen's arrest, seeking police assistance due to fears of Ncube's potential for violence. Ncube is expected to appear in court soon, but the family remains anxious, feeling restricted in their movements due to perceived threats.

The family's narrative underscores ongoing tensions and insecurity in the community, exacerbated by disputes over resource extraction and the lingering threat of violence.

Source - southeren eye
More on: #Machete, #Attack, #Family

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe Warriors face grim Afcon draw

34 secs ago | 0 Views

'Mysterious' bus dumped along Zimbabwe Road

2 mins ago | 0 Views

4 Zimbabweans jailed 65 years in SA

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Robbers steal US$21,000 from Mukuru

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Preparations for King Mzilikazi commemorations begin

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Losing candidate continues with charity work

7 mins ago | 1 Views

ZSE to list on own bourse

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Bishop Msindo Ncube shot dead in Johannesburg

10 mins ago | 1 Views

6 beat up and 'kill' thief

11 mins ago | 1 Views

680 minors impregnated in six months

13 mins ago | 0 Views

Police hunt for 20 robbery suspects

13 mins ago | 0 Views

South African GNU and Zimbabwe economy

18 mins ago | 0 Views

Zambian MPs raise concern over AFRICOM base in country

19 mins ago | 0 Views

Fifa to name new Zifa Committee

20 mins ago | 4 Views

UZ student gets 4 years for stealing laptops

22 mins ago | 3 Views

Shop supervisor in court for rejecting ZiG notes

24 mins ago | 4 Views

ZEC clears air on Chivayo rumours

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Telcos revenue rises 98% first quarter

28 mins ago | 6 Views

Ramaphosa's step aside joke exposed

14 hrs ago | 949 Views

ANC's Nomusa Dube-Ncube rejects diplomatic post

23 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Roman Catholic Priest fires gun in church

24 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Zimbabweans are watching too much porn

21 Jun 2024 at 11:43hrs | 962 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from his foreign interactions?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:37hrs | 521 Views

Zambia debates Mnangagwa's Kremlin comments

21 Jun 2024 at 11:33hrs | 1038 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors drop 7 places on FIFA Rankings

21 Jun 2024 at 11:31hrs | 158 Views

Mnangagwa to discipline his ministers

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 836 Views

Zimbabwe central bank dragged to court over forex

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 501 Views

Cheaters caught red-handed

21 Jun 2024 at 11:29hrs | 1364 Views

Shaun Timba released on bail

21 Jun 2024 at 11:28hrs | 265 Views

UZ driver breaks into Interpol offices

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 214 Views

CIO director general confront Chivayo?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 1428 Views

How Zanu-PF linked businessmen squandered money for presidential goats

21 Jun 2024 at 11:26hrs | 223 Views

Mnangagwa accuser applies for discharge

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 127 Views

Police hunt for driver who crashed into School wall

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 185 Views

'Mudenda, Tshabangu must be probed over corrupt recalls'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 259 Views

Power outages hit Mkoba

21 Jun 2024 at 11:16hrs | 46 Views

Kaindu prays for 'Devine Intervention'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:15hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabweans spend too much time on porn sites

21 Jun 2024 at 11:15hrs | 217 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe are one

21 Jun 2024 at 11:14hrs | 96 Views

Zimbabwe starts railway line repairs

21 Jun 2024 at 11:13hrs | 209 Views

Hwange power station now Zimbabwe's primary electricity generator

21 Jun 2024 at 11:13hrs | 112 Views

4 baby mamas chew man's US$400 salary

21 Jun 2024 at 11:11hrs | 267 Views

Pastor gets 12-yr-old stepdaughter pregnant

21 Jun 2024 at 11:11hrs | 241 Views

Zimbabwean accountant dumps Mzansi celebrity wife

21 Jun 2024 at 11:10hrs | 348 Views

How Highlanders let a gem slip through their fingers

21 Jun 2024 at 11:10hrs | 97 Views

Msendami to sign for SA side

21 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 69 Views

Man sets Range Rover ablaze as couple sleeps

21 Jun 2024 at 11:07hrs | 335 Views

Bulawayo family homeless after arson attack

21 Jun 2024 at 11:07hrs | 152 Views

Unveiling the Treasures of the Red Sea: Diving, History, and Culture in Jeddah

21 Jun 2024 at 11:06hrs | 37 Views

Judge John Hlophe appointed leader of MK Party in Parliament

20 Jun 2024 at 21:28hrs | 2183 Views