Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ConCourt grants Umvutcha farmer's appeal over property caveats

by Staff reporter
19 Jun 2024 at 07:41hrs | Views
The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has granted an appeal to Alistair Michael Fletcher, an Umvutcha farmer, challenging a Supreme Court decision that overturned a High Court ruling regarding caveats placed on his property.

Represented by Bruce Masamvu of Masamvu and Da Silva-Gustavo Law Chambers, Fletcher filed the appeal against Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka, Robert Njani, and the Registrar of Deeds.

The dispute originated when the Bulawayo High Court, under Justice Christopher Dube-Banda, ordered Minister Masuka to remove caveats on Fletcher's Umguza Agricultural Lots and Reigate Farm. This decision was contested in the Supreme Court by Masuka and Njani, resulting in a reversal of the High Court's ruling.

Fletcher subsequently brought the matter to the ConCourt, where Justices Rita Makarau, Ben Hlatshwayo, and Bharatkumar Patel presided. Justice Patel, in his ruling on June 11, 2024, highlighted that Fletcher's appeal was based on the argument that his urban land could not be acquired under agricultural resettlement laws, as per Statutory Instrument 212 of 1999, which designated the land as part of the City of Bulawayo.

Justice Patel found that the lower court had misinterpreted and misapplied the law concerning the compulsory acquisition of agricultural land, both procedurally and substantively. He concluded that Fletcher's appeal had reasonable prospects of success, emphasizing the constitutional nature of the issue.

Therefore, the ConCourt granted leave to appeal against the Supreme Court's judgment, stating that it was in the interests of justice to do so. The ruling did not stipulate costs associated with the appeal.

Source - southeren eye

Comments


Must Read

Zambia takes Mnangagwa to AU, Sadc over diplomatic row

35 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face grim Afcon draw

37 mins ago | 4 Views

'Mysterious' bus dumped along Zimbabwe Road

38 mins ago | 20 Views

4 Zimbabweans jailed 65 years in SA

39 mins ago | 7 Views

Robbers steal US$21,000 from Mukuru

40 mins ago | 10 Views

Preparations for King Mzilikazi commemorations begin

41 mins ago | 4 Views

Losing candidate continues with charity work

43 mins ago | 8 Views

ZSE to list on own bourse

44 mins ago | 1 Views

Bishop Msindo Ncube shot dead in Johannesburg

46 mins ago | 9 Views

6 beat up and 'kill' thief

47 mins ago | 3 Views

680 minors impregnated in six months

49 mins ago | 2 Views

Police hunt for 20 robbery suspects

49 mins ago | 4 Views

South African GNU and Zimbabwe economy

54 mins ago | 2 Views

Zambian MPs raise concern over AFRICOM base in country

55 mins ago | 6 Views

Fifa to name new Zifa Committee

57 mins ago | 5 Views

UZ student gets 4 years for stealing laptops

58 mins ago | 5 Views

Shop supervisor in court for rejecting ZiG notes

60 mins ago | 15 Views

ZEC clears air on Chivayo rumours

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Telcos revenue rises 98% first quarter

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Ramaphosa's step aside joke exposed

15 hrs ago | 995 Views

ANC's Nomusa Dube-Ncube rejects diplomatic post

24 hrs ago | 1991 Views

Roman Catholic Priest fires gun in church

21 Jun 2024 at 12:13hrs | 2009 Views

Zimbabweans are watching too much porn

21 Jun 2024 at 11:43hrs | 976 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from his foreign interactions?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:37hrs | 524 Views

Zambia debates Mnangagwa's Kremlin comments

21 Jun 2024 at 11:33hrs | 1049 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors drop 7 places on FIFA Rankings

21 Jun 2024 at 11:31hrs | 158 Views

Mnangagwa to discipline his ministers

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 841 Views

Zimbabwe central bank dragged to court over forex

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 507 Views

Cheaters caught red-handed

21 Jun 2024 at 11:29hrs | 1374 Views

Shaun Timba released on bail

21 Jun 2024 at 11:28hrs | 268 Views

UZ driver breaks into Interpol offices

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 216 Views

CIO director general confront Chivayo?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 1442 Views

How Zanu-PF linked businessmen squandered money for presidential goats

21 Jun 2024 at 11:26hrs | 230 Views

Mnangagwa accuser applies for discharge

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 128 Views

Police hunt for driver who crashed into School wall

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 185 Views

'Mudenda, Tshabangu must be probed over corrupt recalls'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 260 Views

Power outages hit Mkoba

21 Jun 2024 at 11:16hrs | 46 Views

Kaindu prays for 'Devine Intervention'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:15hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabweans spend too much time on porn sites

21 Jun 2024 at 11:15hrs | 218 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe are one

21 Jun 2024 at 11:14hrs | 96 Views

Zimbabwe starts railway line repairs

21 Jun 2024 at 11:13hrs | 211 Views

Hwange power station now Zimbabwe's primary electricity generator

21 Jun 2024 at 11:13hrs | 112 Views

4 baby mamas chew man's US$400 salary

21 Jun 2024 at 11:11hrs | 274 Views

Pastor gets 12-yr-old stepdaughter pregnant

21 Jun 2024 at 11:11hrs | 241 Views

Zimbabwean accountant dumps Mzansi celebrity wife

21 Jun 2024 at 11:10hrs | 351 Views

How Highlanders let a gem slip through their fingers

21 Jun 2024 at 11:10hrs | 99 Views

Msendami to sign for SA side

21 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 69 Views

Man sets Range Rover ablaze as couple sleeps

21 Jun 2024 at 11:07hrs | 342 Views

Bulawayo family homeless after arson attack

21 Jun 2024 at 11:07hrs | 153 Views

Unveiling the Treasures of the Red Sea: Diving, History, and Culture in Jeddah

21 Jun 2024 at 11:06hrs | 37 Views