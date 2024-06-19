Zimbabwean trio jailed in UK over £3m drugs conspiracy

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Three Zimbabweans who were part of a drug syndicate have been jailed in Stafford, United Kingdom.Wolverhampton resident Kudakwashe Mutanga, 48, described as the syndicate's kingpin, is beginning an 18-year jail stretch while associate 39-year-old Amon Mambinge, of Willenhall, was jailed for 16 years.Dorcas Chiradza, 31, of Winforde Crescent in Leicester was also jailed for three years after it was discovered that, while serving as a probation officer in the Prison Service, she accessed probation systems to gain information on the defendants who included Arun Sahota of Wolverhampton. She was later charged with misconduct in a public office.Mutanga, the Stafford Crown Court heard on Tuesday, orchestrated the supply of over 81 kilograms of cocaine to his associates across the West Midlands and was involved in over £3 million in cash exchanges.Mambinge was found to have played a leading role in the distribution of drugs and movement of large sums of cash on behalf of Mutanga between 2020 and 2021.They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine during an earlier hearing on June 13.Mutanga, Mambinge and Sahota were arrested in February 2022 in a simultaneous and co-ordinated arrest.