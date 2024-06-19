Chinese man charged with rape after Zimbabwean teen gives birth

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 51-year-old Chinese man has been charged with rape after a 17-year-old Gweru teenager gave birth, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Monday.The man has not been named, but prosecutors say he worked together with the victim at a mine where she was employed as a general hand.In a statement, the NPA said: "It is the state's case that on November 15, 2022, the accused person raped the victim on the floor in his office. He fired her soon after the commission of the offence."Prosecutors say the victim did not make a police report immediately and the matter came to light when she fell pregnant and confided in her mother about the alleged rape."The victim gave birth to a baby girl in 2023. A police report was made on June 13, 2024, leading to the arrest of the accused person," the NPA said.The alleged rapist has been remanded in custody to June 28 after making a brief appearance before a Gweru magistrate on Monday.