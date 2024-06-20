CCC legislators dump Chamisa

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In Harare, a significant number of legislators from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and former allies of Nelson Chamisa publicly aligned themselves with Welshman Ncube during a National Council Meeting, effectively ending speculation over their support for the interim leadership of the opposition party.Charlton Hwende was introduced as the secretary-general, Lynnete Karenyi-Kore as vice-president, and Sessel Zvidzai as party chairperson, signaling their leadership roles within the faction.Addressing journalists at a press conference, Ncube criticized Chamisa's leadership, attributing failure to the former MDC's national council elected in Gweru for neglecting their duty to uphold accountability and transparency. He accepted responsibility on behalf of the national council, admitting to deviating from democratic principles.The CCC faction under Ncube's leadership resolved to engage President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF on electoral reforms based on reports from local and international observer missions. They clarified that their focus would be on reforming electoral processes rather than contesting the results of the 2023 general elections, aiming to level the playing field ahead of the 2028 elections.Additionally, the faction aimed to address internal party issues by engaging Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-imposed interim secretary-general, emphasizing his legitimacy within the party's national executive and council. Ncube emphasized the necessity of constructive engagement to resolve internal challenges affecting the CCC.